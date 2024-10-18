Woman dies after school bus collides with car in horror crash in Cornwall - as young boy left fighting for his life

The accident took place on Meaver Road. Picture: Google

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has died after a school bus collided with a car in a horror crash in Cornwall.

Police were called at around 8.40am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a double decker school bus in Mullion.

A woman in her 30s and a young boy - who were both in the Vauxhall - were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman has since died in hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The boy remains at Bristol Children’s Hospital in a serious life-threatening condition.

On the school bus, 27 children sustained minor injuries and one child sustained serious injuries but they are not life threatening.

Sergeant Phil Brown from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team said: “We are working in conjunction with the school and our partners to ensure everybody receives the support they need following this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everybody involved.”

Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting 50240260109