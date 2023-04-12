Urgent search for woman, 56, who went missing while walking her dog in North Wales

The 56-year-old disappeared with her dog. Picture: North Wales Police

By Will Taylor

Police have asked for witnesses to come forward after a women went missing with her dog in Wales.

North Wales Police said there are "concerns" for Ausra Plungiene, 56, after she vanished while walking in Snowdonia.

She is now considered missing after disappearing on April 11.

Officers released pictures of Ms Plungiene, wearing a read raincoat and black bag, and her black-haired dog.

"Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734," the force said.

One Facebook user said: "It was sunny in the morning and turned awful in the afternoon. Hope she is found soon."

Another said: "Omg ausra. Such an amazing lady. Loved her walks."