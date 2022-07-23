Woman finds dead body in boot of rental car after investigating strange smell

A woman found a dead body in the back of her GoCar rental (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A woman discovered a dead body in the boot of her rental car after she pulled over to investigate the source of an odd smell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, aged in her mid 20s, was driving a GoCar rental vehicle in the Irish village of Mullinavat, Waterford, on Monday, the Mirror reports.

After smelling what she first thought was gas, she pulled over and made the grim discovery in the boot of the car.

The Irish Mirror reports the deceased was a 40-year-old local man who had been missing for two weeks.

An appeal by Irish police about his whereabouts has since been stood down.

The man was reportedly the person who rented the vehicle before the woman.

Read more: Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Read more: Met cop who filmed woman in changing room found to have indecent photos of children

In a statement, Europcar, the parent company, said: "GoCar is assisting An Garda Síochána with its investigation into the tragic incident that occurred earlier this week in Kilkenny.

"We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased at this time."