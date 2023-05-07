Woman 'being held hostage is shot' at Kent home before police swoop in to free her

By Adam Solomons

A woman was rushed to hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after police raided a house in Kent to free her from being 'held hostage'.

An hour-long standoff between police and the alleged kidnapper came after cops attended the home in Dartford yesterday after 12.45pm.

Two rounds of gunshots were then heard before police rushed in to the property.

Kent Police said the woman was taken to hospital with wounds consistent with those of someone who had been shot.

One neighbour told the PA news agency she heard five gunshots, a pause and then five more.

She said: “I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home.

“I went out and was told ‘get back – you must stay indoors’.

“I went to the garden where I could see more.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford at 12.40pm on Saturday.

“Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

“A man and a woman were later taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”