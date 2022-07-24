Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

The incident happened at Happy Days Retro Vacations near Saxmundham, Suffolk, pictured here in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A woman has been killed and three people have been taken to hospital after a caravan caught fire near Saxmundham, Suffolk.

The blaze broke out at 4.40am on Sunday and did not spread beyond the caravan, Suffolk Police said.

The force said fire crews, the ambulance service and police attended the blaze and officers are supporting the woman's next of kin.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire took place at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road.

The site, marketed as Happy Days Retro Vacations, is home to seven Airstream caravans.

The site's owners did not respond to a request for comment and its own website appears to be offline but other holiday booking sites say a caravan at the site costs around £66 per night to rent.

The site, which also allows camping, was listed as being closed on some booking sites on Sunday.

Campfires and barbecues are permitted on the site, according to booking sites.

The incident is being jointly investigated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police.