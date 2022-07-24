Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

24 July 2022, 14:48 | Updated: 24 July 2022, 15:48

Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell"
Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Folkestone has become the centre of "holiday hell" as drivers clog a motorway leading to the Eurotunnel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The coastal town has become the epicentre of getaway chaos that's started since most schools in England and Wales broke up for summer.

It takes the unwanted title from Dover, where traffic levels are back to normal after two days of hours-long queues and congestion.

Motorists travelling to the Eurotunnel have been warned to bring food, water and entertainment for any children they are with. One family spoke of how they had to endure a 21-hour ordeal triggered by the queues.

And Kent Police said they had fined over 100 HGV drivers over the last 48 hours for attempting to jump the queue.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "Dover has now recovered, but Folkestone has become the hotspot of holiday hell.

"Drivers are now trying to find alternative routes down to the Eurotunnel terminal at J11a on the M20.

Huge queues emerged on Saturday
Huge queues emerged on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"Holidaymakers are trying to use the M2 and then find ways to 'drop down' into the A20 and the terminal via the back roads.

"Drivers heading to Folkestone need to be prepared. We have seen that many are waiting for several hours before they get to the terminal, so all the pre-journey vehicle checks are key along with carrying plenty of food, water and entertainment for younger travellers."

Read more: Liz Truss calls for 'more action' from France as families face 11-hour queues in Dover

Manesh Luthra, a father of three, left Essex with his family at 4am on Saturday and got to the Eurotunnel terminal by 5.45am ahead of their 7.50am train.

But he told the BBC: "We joined the back of the queue for what was the worse 21 hours experienced.

"We moved metres in hours."

They considered packing the holiday in and other drivers were cutting in, he said.

Big queues built up around Folkestone
Big queues built up around Folkestone. Picture: Alamy

"It was savage, I was worried there would be an accident," he added.

Eventually the family got to France at 10pm, travelled for two more hours but had to stop in Rouen because they were exhausted before carrying on to their holiday spot.

"I'm calm now but at various points we all broke down," he said.

Read more: Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

Eurotunnel wrote on Twitter: "You may experience a longer journey than normal today. We are doing our best to get you to France as quickly as we can.

"If you turn up late for your booked departure, we will get you on the next available service."

The coast-bound side of the M20 has been closed for non-freight traffic between junctions 8 and 12.

To the east of Folkestone, travellers hoping to use the ferries at Dover should have a much better experience than fellow travellers on Friday and Saturday.

Queues spanning six hours were reported and one family was forced into 11 hours of traffic just to make the trip over the Channel.

British officials blamed French understaffing on Friday for the chaos, while other critics said it was a consequence of increased post-Brexit checks. Both elements were noted by Doug Bannister, the port's CEO.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack

Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

The shooting took place at a big gathering in Cheney Row Park

Man shot dead at huge gathering in east London park as police launch murder probe

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Mr Chada jumped into Lake Garda to save his son but has gone missing

Hero dad feared dead after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both vowed to tackle immigration if they become prime minister

Rishi Sunak pledges annual refugee cap as Liz Truss vows to expand Rwanda plan

A woman found a dead body in the back of her GoCar rental (stock image)

Woman finds dead body in boot of rental car after investigating strange smell

A woman was impaled when a sailfish leapt out of the ocean

Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister

Voters think Sunak would be better PM than Truss, new poll shows

Liz Truss has described a Russian attack on the port of Odesa as "absolutely appalling"

'Absolutely appalling': Liz Truss condemns Odesa attack hours after grain deal signed

The baby was left in a hot car all day (file photo)

Baby dies in hot car after dad 'forgets to drop child at nursery and goes to work'

Monkeypox is now classed as a global emergency by the World Health Organisation

Monkeypox declared 'global emergency' by World Health Organisation

Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court

Man who claims he can't stop farting after eating sandwich five years ago sues for £200k

The PM visited Ukrainian troops in training

Boris gets to grips with machine guns as he preps troops to take on Putin's forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

Chinese module lifts off

China launches first of two lab modules to join space station
Police at shooting scene

Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

Odesa air strike damage

Russia claims missile attack on port of Odesa targeted military facilities
First Peoples worshippers

Pope travels to Canada for apology to Indigenous groups

Home damaged

Palestinians killed in West Bank gun battle with Israeli forces
Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia condemned after missile strike on Ukrainian port hours after grain deal
California Wildfires

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park
California Wildfires

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

Greece Wildfires

Hotels and homes evacuated as Greece battles four major wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London