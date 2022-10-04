Woman killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs named as gran Ann Dunn

4 October 2022, 14:09 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 14:38

Ann Dunn (left) and the scene where police were called to last night
Ann Dunn (left) and the scene where police were called to last night. Picture: Facebook

By Fran Way

A woman who was killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs has been named as gran Ann Dunn.

Police in Merseyside were called to the property in the Kirkdale area of Liverpool yesterday evening after ‘very distressing’ reports that the 65-year-old had been attacked inside.

Officers have since arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

He is currently being quizzed by the investigators.

Ann Dunn (right)
Ann Dunn (right). Picture: Facebook

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were taken by police and have now been ‘humanely destroyed’.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish her cause of death.

The victim has now been named locally as Ann Dunn and tributes have been flooding in on social media for the ‘lovely’ cleaner.

READ MORE: Five bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies following dog attack

READ MORE: 'I'm sorry I wasn't specific': Truss apologises to LBC for failing to be clear about £2,500 energy bill cap

Ann Dunn (left)
Ann Dunn (left). Picture: Facebook

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Damien Bendall pleads not guilty to the murders of a mother and three children in Killamarsh

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy to pay Coleen Rooney £1.5 million for legal costs following Wagatha Christie court battle

David Fuller

Necrophiliac murderer David Fuller who abused dead bodies in a mortuary charged with further sex crimes

Police are at the scene of the incident in Gateshead

Boy, 14, and girl, 13, arrested in murder probe after teenage boy died in Gateshead

Boxer David Haye is accused of assaulting a man at Hammersmith Apollo

Ex-boxer David Haye 'grabbed man by the throat and threatened to kill him' after he 'insulted him and his girlfriend'

Kyrgios will appear in court in person on February 3, for the first time since he was charged by police in July.

Nick Kyrgios seeks dismissal of assault charge against ex on mental health grounds

Meghan Markle (left), Lisa Ling (top right), Margaret Cho (bottom right)

Meghan Markle’s podcast returns after four-week break after Queen's death

The Kremlin has spent much of its failing invasion trying to instil fear of its nuclear arsenal

Russia to test 'weapon of the apocalypse' while Putin gets desperate as Ukrainians break through Russian front

Rod and Rachel Saunders

Married British botanists beaten to death and fed to crocodiles by gang in South Africa

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

Chris Kaba

Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk

Musk in Twitter tussle with Zelensky over plan to end Russian war

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

Japan Koreas Tensions

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium

Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

German climate protection minister Robert Habeck and RWE chief executive Markus Krebber

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

Lord Frost hit out at the Government's approach

Govt's 'amateurish and bungling' way of doing things 'could discredit their whole agenda' Lord Frost tells LBC
Tokyo said the distance it covered - around 2,800 miles - may have been the longest for a test flight by the authoritarian state.

North Korea fires longest-range ballistic missile over Japan forcing authorities to tell residents to 'take cover'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London