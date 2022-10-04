Woman killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs named as gran Ann Dunn

Ann Dunn (left) and the scene where police were called to last night. Picture: Facebook

By Fran Way

A woman who was killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs has been named as gran Ann Dunn.

Police in Merseyside were called to the property in the Kirkdale area of Liverpool yesterday evening after ‘very distressing’ reports that the 65-year-old had been attacked inside.

Officers have since arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

He is currently being quizzed by the investigators.

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were taken by police and have now been ‘humanely destroyed’.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish her cause of death.

The victim has now been named locally as Ann Dunn and tributes have been flooding in on social media for the ‘lovely’ cleaner.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.