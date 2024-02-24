Woman killed by driver who sped through red light while on her phone, as she is jailed for nine years

24 February 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 24 February 2024, 11:29

Doncaster crash after woman speeds through red light while on her phone

By Kit Heren

A driver who sped through a red light and collided with another car, killing a passenger and seriously injuring two others, has been jailed for nine years.

Molly Mycroft, 21, was on her phone while she went through the light in Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster on 2 August 2022.

She hit a BMW that was turning right, killing passenger Sarah Oliver, 20, and badly hurt two other people.

Mycroft pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and to causing injury. She was sentenced to nine years for causing Ms Oliver's death, and six years for the other charge. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Mycroft was also banned from driving for 16 years.

Ms Oliver's family said she died only a few days before turning 21, and instead of organising a birthday party, they had to put together her funeral.

Sarah Oliver
Sarah Oliver. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

They said in a tribute: "Sarah, our daughter, granddaughter, sister and much-loved friend is missed every day. She was a beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

"Sarah had the ability to light up a room. She loved spending time with her family and was looking forward to travelling and becoming a Godmother to her best friend’s baby this summer.

"She died six days before her 21st birthday and while we should have been planning celebrations, we were instead planning a funeral; her life and our lives were taken away from us by selfish actions.

"No family should have to go through what we have endured."

The moment of the collision
The moment of the collision. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The family urged people not to use their phones while driving, and to think about the consequences of speeding, which police echoed.

South Yorkshire Police's serious collisions investigations unit Sergeant John Taylor said: "This is a tragic case. The actions of Mycroft showed no regards for the safety of others and resulted in the death of Sarah and two other motorists sustaining serious injuries.

"We know Mycroft was using her mobile phone whilst driving and that she was speeding at the time of the collision. I urge people to consider the consequences of these actions."

