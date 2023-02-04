Woman left fighting for her life after being hit by car while pushing pram

A woman has been left in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while pushing a pram. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A woman has been left in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while pushing a pram.

The incident occurred at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London, at around 12.30pm on Friday.

But though the victim, who is in her 30s was seriously injured, the Met Police said the baby - who is believed to be her child - was unharmed.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the the force's serious collision investigation unit are searching for the driver, who failed to stop.

Witnesses and other drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3230/03Feb and anyone with urgent information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 999.