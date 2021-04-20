Woman raped by group of men in 'truly horrendous' attack in Manchester

The victim was attacked in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Tuesday morning. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A woman was raped by a group of men in a "truly horrendous" random attack in a Manchester park.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was assaulted shortly after 12:30am on Tuesday morning in Wythenshawe.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was a "truly horrendous... random and sickening attack" and that the woman is being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is under way but initial enquiries suggest the victim was attacked in Kirkup Gardens.

No arrests have been made and the constabulary is appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A significant police presence remains in place at the scene as the force continues to search for evidence.

Chief Inspector Cara Charlesworth, of GMP's City of Manchester South Division, said: "A truly horrendous incident took place last night and we are supporting the victim at this awful time with our specialist officers.

"At this stage this appears to have been a random and sickening attack and our officers are working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

"In the meantime, we have increased our police presence in the area, and the public should feel reassured that if they have any concerns they can approach our officers directly.

"I appreciate it was the middle of the night and there won't have been many witnesses to this attack, but if anyone has any information then I implore you to get in touch as every bit of detail at this stage has the potential to be crucial."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 8566063 quoting incident 73 of 20/04/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.