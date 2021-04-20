Woman raped by group of men in 'truly horrendous' attack in Manchester

20 April 2021, 19:45

The victim was attacked in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Tuesday morning
The victim was attacked in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Tuesday morning. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A woman was raped by a group of men in a "truly horrendous" random attack in a Manchester park.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was assaulted shortly after 12:30am on Tuesday morning in Wythenshawe.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was a "truly horrendous... random and sickening attack" and that the woman is being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is under way but initial enquiries suggest the victim was attacked in Kirkup Gardens.

No arrests have been made and the constabulary is appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A significant police presence remains in place at the scene as the force continues to search for evidence.

Read more: Furniture set alight as unrest breaks out again in west Belfast

Read more: Man arrested after police officer injured in hit-and-run

Chief Inspector Cara Charlesworth, of GMP's City of Manchester South Division, said: "A truly horrendous incident took place last night and we are supporting the victim at this awful time with our specialist officers.

"At this stage this appears to have been a random and sickening attack and our officers are working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

"In the meantime, we have increased our police presence in the area, and the public should feel reassured that if they have any concerns they can approach our officers directly.

"I appreciate it was the middle of the night and there won't have been many witnesses to this attack, but if anyone has any information then I implore you to get in touch as every bit of detail at this stage has the potential to be crucial."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 8566063 quoting incident 73 of 20/04/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Idriss Deby Itno

Chad rebels vow to take capital after president killed

Johnny Mercer has resigned as defence minister

Defence Minister Johnny Mercer resigns

Chelsea have reportedly become the first team known to be withdrawing from the European Super League

Chelsea and Manchester City set to leave European Super League after fan protests
A Stopped Vehicle Detection radar sensor mounted adjacent to the southbound carriageway near Bagshot in Surrey

No new smart motorways will be built without extra safety measures
A coal-fired power plant

Global warming emissions expected to surge this year, report warns
Boris Johnson announced the government's new antivirals taskforce on Wednesday

Brits who contract Covid could be sent antiviral tablets to take at home, PM says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Immunologist reacts to 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rare blood clots

Immunologist reacts to 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots
Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues
The NI expert was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'If you're a Unionist in Northern Ireland, you feel duped by the PM'
'People are starting to question the assumption that money rules everything in football'

'European Super League backlash shows fans are questioning role of money in football'
The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London