Woman sees late husband in new promo video for Indian restaurant filmed days ago - despite him dying in 2014

23 January 2023, 15:53

Spice Cottage says the footage was filmed recently
Spice Cottage says the footage was filmed recently. Picture: Google Maps/Spice Cottage

By Will Taylor

A woman believes she has seen her dead husband in a promotional video that an Indian restaurant filmed recently – despite him dying nine years ago.

Spice Cottage, in Westbourne, West Sussex, published footage of diners tucking into their meals for an advertisement on its Facebook page.

But one commenter, Lucy Watson, asked if when the promo footage was shot because she saw her husband in one shot despite him passing away in 2014.

She wrote: "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"

New year, new mood! ✨ For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable. Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes.

Posted by Spice Cottage on Monday, January 16, 2023
The bizarre mystery enthralled Facebook users
The bizarre mystery enthralled Facebook users. Picture: Facebook

The mystery became more confusing when Spice Cottage replied: "Hi Lucy, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

The comments section is packed with other Facebook users desperate to learn more about what could have happened.

Read more: Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Some suggested the footage was older than the restaurant believed, while others wondered if it was a publicity ploy.

Ms Watson has not commented on the post again.

Spice Cottage has not commented further. On the promo post, it said: "New year, new mood!

"For the last few weeks, we've been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable.

"Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Black Boy Lane was renamed but still included on the new sign

Black Boy Lane renamed because it’s ‘racist’ at cost of ‘£186k’ but new road signs still bear the offensive name

People waiting for power to come on

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

Dani Alves

Dani Alves moved to new detention centre for security reasons

A man, 26, had to have a testicle amputated after a police officer clubbed him in the groin during pension reform protests in Paris last week, according to the man's lawyer.

Man, 26, loses testicle after police officer 'clubbed him in the groin' during French protests

Fee-charging schools have handed too much authority to pupils, Katharine Birbalsingh said.

Elite private schools are 'sitting ducks' for 'woke' attacks on privileged, says former social mobility tsar

Breaking
Henry (top right) has been convicted over the robbery against Cavendish and his wife Peta

Man guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and wife Peta of £700,000 watches in knifepoint raid on their home

Sergei Lavrov said the Ukraine war was no longer a 'hybrid' one

Ukraine no longer a ‘hybrid war’ says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

North Korea has banned birthday parties

North Korea bans birthday parties and hair dyes as fanatical groups clamp down on 'foreign influence'

Breaking
A huge blaze has torn through the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Huge blaze rips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh

German chancellor and Leopard tank

Poland to ask Germany for approval to send tanks to Ukraine

South Africa Russia

Russian foreign minister claims West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war

The MP previously sparked controversy after he used his staffer of an example of someone who can live off £30k in London

'Not fair for top earners to support the majority,' whines '30p Lee' Anderson amid row over 'something for nothing'Not fair for top earners to support the majority,' whines '30p Lee' Anderson amid row over 'something for nothing Britain'
California Shooting

Investigators search for motive of gunman in California dance club massacre

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai (left) killed 21-year-old Thomas Roberts (right)

Asylum seeker who shot dead two people in Serbia murdered aspiring Royal Marine after posing as child to enter UK

The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal

Moment referee brandishes white card for first time ever in football match in Portugal

Estonia ferry model

New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims

Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan
Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire

Teen 'heartbroken' after 'winning' £182m EuroMillions jackpot before finding out ticket payment failed
Brits will be paid to save energy

Get paid to save energy: How to earn money by switching off appliances in National Grid scheme
Freezing fog has sparked mass flight cancellations

More than 85 Heathrow flights cancelled as freezing fog sweeps UK with temperatures plummeting to -8C
Paramedics fear for their own relatives as the health service plunges deeper into crisis

'It's personal': Meet the paramedics terrified for their own families as the NHS plunges into crisis
Prince Andrew previously demanded a jury trial

Prince Andrew to 'launch £10m legal case' against Virginia Giuffre after 'inheriting millions from the Queen'
Ben was bitten by a highly venomous snake

Brit tourist rushed to hospital after being bitten by extremely venomous snake

The bus driver (not pictured) was arrested after the collision in Hounslow

Man dies after being struck by bus as driver arrested over 'hit and run' in London

Jeff Zients

Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit