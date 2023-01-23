Woman sees late husband in new promo video for Indian restaurant filmed days ago - despite him dying in 2014

By Will Taylor

A woman believes she has seen her dead husband in a promotional video that an Indian restaurant filmed recently – despite him dying nine years ago.

Spice Cottage, in Westbourne, West Sussex, published footage of diners tucking into their meals for an advertisement on its Facebook page.

But one commenter, Lucy Watson, asked if when the promo footage was shot because she saw her husband in one shot despite him passing away in 2014.

She wrote: "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"

The mystery became more confusing when Spice Cottage replied: "Hi Lucy, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

The comments section is packed with other Facebook users desperate to learn more about what could have happened.

Some suggested the footage was older than the restaurant believed, while others wondered if it was a publicity ploy.

Ms Watson has not commented on the post again.

Spice Cottage has not commented further. On the promo post, it said: "New year, new mood!

"For the last few weeks, we've been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable.

"Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes."