Woman, 51, stabbed to death in broad daylight on quiet Manchester street with man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder

The attack took place in Droylsden, Greater Manchester. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A woman has been stabbed to death in Greater Manchester, with a man arrested on suspicion of murdering her.

Greater Manchester Police said reports came in at about 12pm on Friday that a woman had been stabbed on Edge Lane in Droylsden.

The woman died at the scene. Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, district commander for the local area, said: "Our officers have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible.

"We have a man in custody, however this is still the early stages of the investigation after a woman's life was tragically taken and we are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances, and are keeping an open mind.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident.

"I understand the nature of the incident will cause concern in our communities, not just in Tameside, but across Greater Manchester.

"As a result, there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

"We are determined to find answers and bring the person responsible to justice. I appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward and if you have any information that could assist our investigation - no matter how small it may seem - please share it with the police."

Anyone with information, CCTV or video footage regarding this incident or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at about 12pm on Friday is asked to contact GMP by calling 101 or www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1353 of 02/06/2023.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.