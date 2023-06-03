British father fighting for life in coma after falling 30ft from Lanzarote hotel balcony

3 June 2023, 09:43

Dan Boyle is fighting for his life
Dan Boyle is fighting for his life. Picture: Facebook/GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

A British dad fell from his hotel balcony in Lanzarote just hours after arriving and is fighting for his life in a coma.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dan Boyle, 31, fell 30 feet off the balcony on the first night of his holiday with his girlfriend, her sister and her partner in the Canary Islands on April 23.

Mr Boyle was rushed to hospital with broken ribs, a fractured skull and a broken breastbone.

He had pneumonia, although he was unaware of this, and his family believe this caused his heart to stop and his lungs to fill with fluid, leading him to fall over the edge.

Mr Boyle was resuscitated on the pavement and was flown to Gran Canaria for emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his skull.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Dan Boyle was on holiday with his girlfriend Ashleigh Lomas
Dan Boyle was on holiday with his girlfriend Ashleigh Lomas. Picture: Facebook

The father-of-two has since been in an induced coma over the last three weeks. Ms Lomas has flown home to their children, who were being looked after by their grandparents.

Mr Boyle's girlfriend Ashleigh Lomas is fundraising along with his family to get Mr Boyle a specialist flight back to the UK. Their insurance is covering his medical treatment abroad, but not the flight.

Toni said the couple's insurance has covered the ongoing costs of his healthcare, but won't pay for the specialist medical flight back home.

The father-of-two currently remains in hospital while Ashleigh returned home to Stockport to their children, who were in the care of their grandparents, three days ago.

Dan Boyle collapsed just hours after arriving in Lanzarote
Dan Boyle collapsed just hours after arriving in Lanzarote. Picture: GoFundMe

Family friend Toni Albiston has launched a fundraiser to pay for the specialist flight home for Mr Boyle.

Toni said in the fundraiser: "Dan was on the balcony and Ashleigh was inside the other room talking to her sister. This was on the first night.

"They had only been there for about six hours or so. Ashleigh came out to look for Dan and looked over the balcony to see him being resuscitated.

"We have been told a nurse was walking out of the hotel at the time and resuscitated him then called for help.

"When he got to hospital, Ashleigh was told that he had had a chest infection which was pneumonia.

Read more: British man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Spain as wife plunges six storeys from Benidorm hotel balcony

Read more: Church official killed and several others injured in 'terrorist' knife attack in Spain

"It caused his lungs to fill up with fluid and his heart to stop. They have told Ashleigh that it is possible that he is not going to be the same person when he gets better."

"He was flown over to Gran Canaria and was told he may not make the flight."But he made it there and went straight for brain surgery for a fractured skull and to relieve pressure on his brain.

"Then it was a case of getting the fluid drained from his lungs. He was on oxygen and in an induced coma for the past three weeks.

"His lungs are now stable and he is off sedation, but is still unresponsive. We don't know if he's going to be the same person due to the brain damage."

The fundraiser has raised £4,800 of its £35,000 target as of Saturday morning. You can donate here.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

19 people have been arrested ahead of the second day of the Epsom Derby

19 animal rights activists arrested after planning to disrupt Epsom Derby, as police make dawn raid

A homeless man has been stabbed to death

Homeless man stabbed to death with knife wound to the liver in south London car park

Holly Willoughby is 'saddened' to hear of Phillip Schofield's struggles

Holly Willoughby 'hasn't spoken to Phillip Schofield' but is 'saddened' to hear about his mental health struggles

Joe Biden

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise US debt ceiling

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

'Far too early for our angel to gain her wings': Death of girl in Bournemouth has 'left hole in our hearts', family say

Plastic pollution

Negotiators take key step towards landmark treaty to end plastic waste

The attack took place in Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Woman, 51, stabbed to death in broad daylight on quiet Manchester street with man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan set to take oath for third term in office in Turkey

Diesel prices have dropped by a record amount

Diesel price falls by record 12p in May, but RAC says prices should drop even further

Kaija Saariaho

Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies of brain tumour aged 70

North Korean missile launch

US and allies clash with Russia and China over North Korea satellite failure

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

Urgent warning to take care in the sea after two teenagers die in Bournemouth, as cops continue to probe pleasure boat

Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46

Paul Cattermole’s true cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

Caroline Flack's mother has urged Phillip Schofield not to do anything 'silly'

Caroline Flack's mother urges Phillip Schofield 'not to do anything silly' after he said he'd 'lost everything'

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Friday, June 2, 2023. Two passenger trains derailed in India, killing at least

More than 280 killed and 900 hurt after two trains derail in India

A UK ticket holder has won an eye-watering £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw

UK ticket holder wins eye-watering £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after talks with the Government over pay broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final.

Rail strike chaos 'could drag on for another year' as disruption hits FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby
Phillip Schofield has said he is afraid to leave the house and fears being spat on amid the fall out of his affair confession.

Phillip Schofield 'afraid to leave the house' amid affair fallout

India Train Derailment

Death toll in India rail derailment climbs to at least 120

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language against an official by the governing body UEFA, after Wednesday's Europa League final.

Jose Mourinho charged for using abusive language towards ref at Europa League final

An e-fit image has been released by police of a man who died on board an aircraft to the UK, as they try to identify the victim.

Police release e-fit image of man found dead in undercarriage of plane that landed at Gatwick
People were trapped inside the train wreckage in Odisha.

Horror train crash in India leaves at least 280 dead and hundreds injured

Mars

Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted by rain on Earth

India Train Derailment

Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 50

Barclays bank has said it is to shut a further 10 bank branches, as customers move online.

Barclays to shut 10 more branches following string of closures - full list of locations

Geraint Davies is the subject of a second formal complaint over his conduct, it has been reported

Labour receive second complaint about suspended Geraint Davies's conduct

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit