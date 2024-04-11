Woman stabbed to death in house near Hyde Park named, with police still hunting for killer

Kamonnan Thiampanit. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A woman who was stabbed to death in a house near Hyde Park has been named for the first time.

Police said that the 27-year-old woman who died in the property on Stanhope Place, north of the park, was called Kamonnan Thiamphanit.

She was known to her friends as Angela, and lived in the property. She has not yet been formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Police have not made any arrests yet and enquiries continue after Ms Thiamphanit's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds on Monday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday found the cause of her death was sharp force trauma.

Neighbours of Ms Thiamphanit said they heard "two high-pitched screams" a day before police found her body.

The scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton who leads the investigation said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder. I would like to thank local residents for their patience while we have gone about our work at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and speak to us.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account.”

Two separate calls were made to police by friends of the woman, raising concerns about her welfare.

It took officers more than 12 hours to respond to them, though, as they classified her as a medium risk missing person.

The first call was made at 7.05pm on Sunday and a second at 9.34pm.

Officers forced their way into her house near Marble Arch at 8.30am the next day where they found her dead, with multiple stab wounds.

Scotland Yard says its internal Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the force will now refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – as is mandatory – to investigate their handling of the calls made by the woman’s friends.

If you have information that could help police please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr.

Information can also be given directly to police via the online portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.