Woman wakes from coma to find fiancé ghosted her and moved on with someone else

8 June 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 09:14

A woman has revealed she woke from a three month coma after a horror accident in Canada to discover her fiancé had blocked her on social media and moved on with another woman.
A woman has revealed she woke from a three month coma after a horror accident in Canada to discover her fiancé had blocked her on social media and moved on with another woman. Picture: Brie Duval

By Lauren Lewis

A woman has revealed she woke from a three month coma after a horror accident in Canada to discover her fiancé had blocked her on social media and moved on with another woman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brie Duval, then 25, who is from Australia but was living in Canada, was out with friends when she fell from a 10m retaining wall outside a rooftop bar and crashed headfirst into the pavement on 29 August.

She was flown to the University of Alberta Hospital with a brain injury and several broken bones and placed in an induced coma.

Doctors gave Duval only a 10 per cent chance of survival but her parents refused to allow the hospital to turn off life support.

Three weeks later, Duval started making slow signs of improvements and three months after the accident, she woke up.

But she experienced amnesia and did not begin to remember her life before the accident, including her fiancé, for another two months.

Duval was then handed back her phone and tried to get in touch with her partner, who had not been to visit her since the accident.

"I opened my phone going to message him when a message pops up from this woman that says I am now with [partner's name]. I have moved him out. He's now living with me and my son, please do not contact him," she told the Mirror.

Duval's partner, who has not been named, had also blocked her on all his social media accounts.

She said: "I have not heard from him since I have been in hospital, he's completely and utterly left me in the dust. So I don't even have closure as to why this happened."

Duval also spent her recovery without her parents who were denied a request to leave Australia for Canada to see their daughter.

Brie Duval, then 25, who is from Australia but was living in Canada, was out with friends when she fell from a 10m retaining wall outside a rooftop bar and crashed headfirst into the pavement on 29 August.
Brie Duval, then 25, who is from Australia but was living in Canada, was out with friends when she fell from a 10m retaining wall outside a rooftop bar and crashed headfirst into the pavement on 29 August. Picture: Brie Duval

Read more: Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

Australian citizens were not allowed to leave or enter the country during the height of Covid-19 restrictions without special permission.

"[Canadian doctors] told my mum that I had a 10 per cent chance of living and that she should get over to Canada as soon as she could because things weren't looking good," Duval said.

"This was in the peak of Covid, so in Australia, you weren't allowed to leave or enter the country.

"My mum and dad went to the government and asked for special permission to say goodbye to me as things were bad at that point. They refused them, they would not give them a chance and they would not give them a reason, they just flat out said no.

"So my Mum told doctors in Canada to keep my life support on and do not under any circumstances turn that off, which they had to medically abide by."

She added that seeing her parents would have helped "massively" with her recovery.

Read more: Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos

Duval has since moved back to Australia to be close to family and friends.

She said: "Seeing them would have helped. I struggled heavily, I had a near-death experience. I was confused, I was scared, and I would quite literally cry every single day.

"It was definitely something I never want to live through again and I don't want to be apart from my family again."

Duval was kept company in hospital by her best friend Sam, who drove an eight-hour round trip every weekend to see her, and Sam's mum, Sandy.

She said: "Sandy used to come and visit me every day as she lived in the city, she'd make sure I had everything I need as I didn't have my actual mum with me. She'd stay for hours, play board games and keep in contact with my mum.

"She was right in the thick of it."

Read more: Family of British journalist missing in the Amazon urges action

Duval has been sharing her recovery from the traumatic brain injury on her TikTok channel.

She said: "It's been very hard mentally, there's definitely a bit of PTSD from everything that has happened, I'm just trying to sort through my emotions, going through the accident and then having that letdown of a relationship.

"Getting back to normal life, just trying to establish what my new normal is - I couldn't swallow when I first woke up, I've had to try and learn how to walk again, from my waist down to my toes, it feels like it's gone dead. All my muscle was just completely lost as I was laying in bed.

"It's frustrating not being able to do the things I want to do, my mental clarity is nowhere near where it used to be, I've got brain fogginess.

"Having a TBI is kind of like having concussion symptoms that are continuing. They don't go away.

"It's a struggle because the thing is, you're not visibly disabled. Like visibly you would look at me and think I was in perfect physical, and mental health.

"I don't look like I have a brain injury but it's a huge part of my life. I'm struggling every single day to function and do simple things that I used to do."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has revealed she was threatened with 'kneecapping' after Boris Johnson said 'biological males should not compete in women's sports'.

Trans cyclist 'threatened with kneecapping' after Boris's gender sports comments

Matthew McConaughey called for change during his White House speech.

Furious Texan Matthew McConaghey calls for gun control in emotional White House plea

Breaking
At least one person has died and 30 injured after a car drove into a crowd in Berlin

At least one dead and five fight for life after car ploughs into shoppers in Berlin

Sir Charlie Bean spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

It'll be 'challenging' to sustain lower taxes, says former Bank of England deputy governor

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Javid about his comments about the NHS being like Netflix

Javid says NHS 'Netflix' shake up will not turn it into subscription service

Mullins admitted a string of robberies

'Terrifying' London bookmakers robber caught after giving real name to ticket inspector

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial captivated audiences

Amber Heard blasts Johnny Depp's TikTok celebrating defamation trial verdict

A raft of summer events will coincide with planned RMT strikes

Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs face biggest rail strike '89

Sajid Javid pledged urgent action to overhaul management in the health and social care sector

Health Sec plans huge management shake-up after discrimination and bullying discovered

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real

Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

The Army has been asked to stop calling soldiers in Queen's bodyguard "Guardsman"

Army considers dropping the term 'Guardsman' to be more gender inclusive

Cineworld has cancelled screenings of the film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad

Film about Prophet Muhammad’s daughter pulled from screens after protests

Baroness Helena Morrissey said Mr Johnson is "in the wrong job"

Tory peer: 'I'd rather Boris Johnson didn't carry on. I don't see any contrition'

Boris Johnson's "best hope of survival as leader" is to reach out to Theresa May Sir David Lidington says

Boris's 'best hope of survival': Uniting Tories with the help of May and Cameron

Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire

Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station

A Tube strike caused misery for Londoners yesterday

Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car hit a crowd of people in central Berlin

One dead and eight injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin
An International Atomic Energy Agency inspector sets up surveillance equipment at a uranium conversion facility in Iran

Iran turns off UN nuclear watchdog cameras at atomic site – reports
Civilian militia

Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine’s Donbas region

Somalia drought

Severe drought leads to hundreds of deaths as Somalia faces famine
Sepp Blatter

Smiling Blatter enters court at start of Fifa fraud trial

Iran Train Derailment

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran
The Arnhem Space Centre

Nasa to launch three rockets from private Australian space port
Paramedics treat a Ukrainian injured serviceman in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters who died defending Mariupol
Boat captain Emosi Dawai looks at the superyacht Amadea where it is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji

US seizes Russian oligarch’s £259 million superyacht in Fiji

Texas School Shooting McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC
Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC
England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks
'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC
"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London