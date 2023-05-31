Woman wakes up to intruder who broke into her home in 'terrifying' attempted rape on quiet suburban street

31 May 2023, 12:21 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 12:24

Police have released an e-fit image and CCTV still of the suspect
Police have released an e-fit image and CCTV still of the suspect. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A woman was woken up by a sex attacker who had broken into her home and tried to rape her, in a "terrifying" assault.

The man, whom the woman didn't know, broke into her home in Balham, south-west London, at about 2.45am on May 6.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had fallen asleep in her living room.

The attacker told the woman to be quiet and tried to sexually assault her, but ran off when she screamed.

The suspect is black, in his late 20s to early 30s, and has a slim, but not athletic build, police said. He is about 5ft 7ins with short afro hair.

Later CCTV footage showed a man who matches that description walking on Streatham High Road about a mile away from the victim's home on Bedford Hill.

How the suspect is thought to look
How the suspect is thought to look. Picture: Met Police

Officers are treating the incident as an allegation of attempted rape and view the assault as an isolated incident.

Police have released an e-fit image based on the description of the man's appearance, as well as a CCTV image from Streatham.

Detective Sergeant Andy Walker of the Met's south west command unit said: “This was a terrifying ordeal and the victim is being fully supported by officers specially trained to investigate sexual offences.

"We believe this man must have been looking for an opportunity to enter a home, he is clearly a danger to women and we need to find him.

"We are appealing for the public's help and releasing CCTV and an E-fit of a man we urgently want to trace. I am asking anyone who can help to call police, or you can call Crimestoppers who will never ask for your name.

A CCTV image of the suspect
A CCTV image of the suspect. Picture: Met Police

"Officers are doing all they can to find this man, but we believe it is the public who may have the vital information that will help us trace and arrest this man."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 07919 302419 or call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 945/06MAY.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

