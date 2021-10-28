'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'. Picture: Wondaleaf

By Sophie Barnett

A Malaysian gynaecologist has invented what is believed to be the world's first unisex condom.

The Wondaleaf Unisex Condom can be worn by females or males, and is made from a medical grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds.

An adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.

Inventor John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynaecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst, said that “once you put it on, you often don’t realise that it’s there”.

Tang makes the condoms using polyurethane, a material that is thin and flexible yet strong and waterproof.

He hopes the invention will improve sexual health in his home country.

"It's basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering," he said.

"It's a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection."

The Wondaleaf Unisex Condom. Picture: Wondaleaf

The Wondaleaf condom will be available on the firm's website in December, following a number of clinical rounds.

"Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases," Tang said.

The box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms and will cost 14.99 ringgit ($3.61).

The average price for a dozen condoms in Malaysia is 20-40 ringgit.