How World Leaders Have Responded To Boris Johnson As PM

Boris Johnson arriving back at his office in Westminster as Conservative leader. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been elected Britain's 77th Prime Minister, winning 66.4% of votes cast by members of the Conservative Party. But what do world leaders think of his success?

President Trump seems very confident in Boris Johnson's abilities, noting that "he will be great!"

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump made a spelling mistake when tweeting "United Kingdom" which she later corrected:

Ivanka Trump's original congratulations tweet. Picture: Global

Theresa May tweeted that Boris will have her "full support from the bank benches".

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did not offer his congratulations and instead stressed that Mr Johnson "hasn't won the support of our country".

Boris Johnson has won the support of fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members by promising tax cuts for the richest, presenting himself as the bankers' friend, and pushing for a damaging No Deal Brexit.



But he hasn't won the support of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's tweet was mixed. He said "let's put aside our differences and work together" but also threatened to "never stop speaking out against the catastrophic threat of Brexit."

Congratulations @BorisJohnson. Let’s put aside our differences and work together to reverse police & TfL cuts, invest in affordable homes & secure further devolution to London - which you backed as Mayor. But I'll never stop speaking out against the catastrophic threat of Brexit. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 23, 2019

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that the EU looks forward to "working constructively" with Mr Johnson to achieve "an orderly Brexit".

We look forward to working constructively w/ PM @BorisJohnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly #Brexit. We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with #EUCO guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 23, 2019

DUP leader Arlene Foster added a personal touch by posting a photo of herself with Boris Johnson in her congratulations tweet.

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on becoming Conservative Party Leader. Look forward to discussing our shared objectives of strengthening the Union, delivering Brexit & restoring devolution. pic.twitter.com/P8VV82UXAV — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) July 23, 2019

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon pledged to do all she can to "develop a way of working with him".

1. Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his election as leader of the Conservative Party. Despite our many differences, I will do all I can to develop a way of working with him that respects and protects Scotland’s views and interests. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2019

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage questioned whether Johnson has the "courage" to deliver Brexit:

I wish @BorisJohnson well as Prime Minister with his do or die pledge to deliver Brexit on October 31st. Does he have the courage to deliver? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 23, 2019

New leader of the Lib Dems Jo Swinson wrote a pessimistic tweet saying "Britain deserves better".

Boris Johnson has shown time and time again that he isn’t fit to be the Prime Minister of our country.



Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson. https://t.co/ZkcEMzxJin#JoinJo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 23, 2019

