How World Leaders Have Responded To Boris Johnson As PM

23 July 2019, 14:16

Boris Johnson arriving back at his office in Westminster as Conservative leader
Boris Johnson arriving back at his office in Westminster as Conservative leader. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been elected Britain's 77th Prime Minister, winning 66.4% of votes cast by members of the Conservative Party. But what do world leaders think of his success?

President Trump seems very confident in Boris Johnson's abilities, noting that "he will be great!"

The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump made a spelling mistake when tweeting "United Kingdom" which she later corrected:

Ivanka Trump's original congratulations tweet
Ivanka Trump's original congratulations tweet. Picture: Global

Theresa May tweeted that Boris will have her "full support from the bank benches".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did not offer his congratulations and instead stressed that Mr Johnson "hasn't won the support of our country".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's tweet was mixed. He said "let's put aside our differences and work together" but also threatened to "never stop speaking out against the catastrophic threat of Brexit."

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that the EU looks forward to "working constructively" with Mr Johnson to achieve "an orderly Brexit".

DUP leader Arlene Foster added a personal touch by posting a photo of herself with Boris Johnson in her congratulations tweet.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon pledged to do all she can to "develop a way of working with him".

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage questioned whether Johnson has the "courage" to deliver Brexit:

New leader of the Lib Dems Jo Swinson wrote a pessimistic tweet saying "Britain deserves better".

