From Macron to Zelenskyy, world leaders react to Labour's historic landslide

5 July 2024, 10:19

World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's victory
World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's victory. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's landlside victory in today's General Election, from Canada and Israel to France and Estonia.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the first world leaders to congratulate the Labour leader, congratulating him on an "historic" election victory.

"Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let’s get to it, my friend," Mr Trudeau wrote shortly after 5am this morning.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President - who is currently battling his own country's election - also congratulated the new Prime Minister.

"Congratulations Sir Keir Starmer on your victory," he wrote.

"Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI."

Other key world leaders to congratulate Starmer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine

"Congratulations to Keir Starmer and Labour on their convincing election victory," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order.

"I wish the incoming government every success both in domestic affairs and in solidifying the UK’s leadership on the world stage.

"I look forward to working closely together on strengthening the Ukraine-UK partnership and restoring international peace and security."

Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President

"Congratulations Keir Starmer on your electoral victory," she said.

"I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."

Isaac Herzog, Israeli president

“I send my warmest congratulations to (Sir Keir),” Mr Herzog wrote on Twitter.

“As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom.”

Charles Michel, European Council president

“Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK,” Mr Michel posted on Twitter.

“(The European Union and UK) are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK.

“See you soon in the European Political Community meeting on 18 July in the UK where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration.”

Kaja Kallas, Estonian Prime Minister

“Congratulations on your historic election victory, (Sir Keir),” Ms Kallas wrote on Twitter.

“Estonia and the UK are the strongest of allies and the closest of friends. The UK’s commitment to our common security is valued by every Estonian.

“I’m sure our excellent cooperation will only continue to thrive.”

Anthony Albanese, Australian prime minister

“Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister (Sir Keir) on his resounding election victory – I look forward to working constructively with the incoming (Labour) Government,” he posted on social media.

The results will be declared through the night

Election night hour-by-hour guide and key timings: When will we know who has won the General Election?

