‘Dramatic’ decline in birth rates mean world’s population could fall for the first time since the Black Death

21 March 2024, 08:18

The world's population is expected to fall for the first time since the Black Death by the middle of the century
The world's population is expected to fall for the first time since the Black Death by the middle of the century. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than three out of four countries may have a shrinking population by the middle of the century due to "tumbling" fertility rates, research suggests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By 2100, more than 97% of countries - 198 out of 204 - will have fertility rates below what is necessary to sustain population size over time, according to a study published in The Lancet.

To maintain the current population without immigration, birthrates must sit at the “replacement rate” of 2.1 children per woman.

In the UK, the total fertility rate was 2.19 in 1950, dropping to 1.85 in 1980 and then 1.49 in 2021.

The study forecasts that this decline will continue, dropping to 1.38 in 2050 and 1.3 in 2100.

It would be the first time that the number of people on the planet has decreased since the Black Death killed as many as 50 million people around the world.

Read more: Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Read more: Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence after death of ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

The bubonic plague, or the Black Death, killed as many as 50 million people in the mid-1300s
The bubonic plague, or the Black Death, killed as many as 50 million people in the mid-1300s. Picture: Alamy

The analysis in the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors study predicts that sub-Saharan Africa will account for one in every two children born on the planet by the end of the century.

Meanwhile in Western Europe, the total fertility rate - the average number of children born to women of childbearing age - is predicted to be 1.44 in 2050, dropping to 1.37 in 2100.

The researchers said the findings pose "serious challenges" to global economic growth, especially in the midst of a shrinking workforce and ageing populations.

Birthrates are not hitting the “replacement rate” of 2.1 children per woman
Birthrates are not hitting the “replacement rate” of 2.1 children per woman. Picture: Alamy

They said that for countries with low fertility rates, social policies such as enhanced parental leave, free childcare, and extra employment rights may provide a small boost but most nations would remain below the levels needed to sustain their populations.

Dr Natalia V Bhattacharjee, co-lead author and lead research scientist from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine in the US, said: "The implications are immense.

"These future trends in fertility rates and live births will completely reconfigure the global economy and the international balance of power and will necessitate reorganising societies."

Senior author Professor Stein Emil Vollset, from the IHME, said: "We are facing staggering social change through the 21st century.

"The world will be simultaneously tackling a 'baby boom' in some countries and a 'baby bust' in others."

The analysis predicts Niger would hold the top spot in 2050 for the highest fertility rate, with an average of five children for each woman, but this could come down to 2.7 children if universal education targets were met.

South Korea would have the worst fertility rate by the middle of the century with 0.82 children per female, according to the analysis.

The global total fertility rate has more than halved over the past 70 years, from around five children for each woman in 1950 to 2.2 children in 2021, the researchers said.

They said it will be important for countries with low fertility rates to implement policies "that support those who wish to have children and offer additional benefits to society such as better quality of life and greater participation of women in the workforce, alongside open immigration policies".

Dr Bhattacharjee said: "There's no silver bullet.

"Social policies to improve birth rates such as enhanced parental leave, free childcare, financial incentives, and extra employment rights, may provide a small boost to fertility rates, but most countries will remain below replacement levels.

"And once nearly every country's population is shrinking, reliance on open immigration will become necessary to sustain economic growth.

"Sub-Saharan African countries have a vital resource that ageing societies are losing - a youthful population."

She added: "There is very real concern that, in the face of declining populations and no clear solutions, some countries might justify more draconian measures that limit reproductive rights.

"It is well established that nations with strong women's rights are more likely to have better health outcomes and faster economic growth.

"It is imperative women's rights are promoted and protected and that women are supported in having the number of children they wish and pursuing their careers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jian Wen was convicted in relation to 150 Bitcoin being laundered which is worth around £7.5 million

Takeaway worker who used Bitcoin to rent £17,000-a-month London house faces jail over money laundering charge

Hig

Harry Potter and the health and safety breach: 'Hogwarts Express' train service suspended

A firefighter stands among the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days

Aryna Sabalenka has broken her silence on the death of Konstantin Koltsov

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence after death of ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Mental health culture 'may have gone too far', Mel Stride says

Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year

Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims

Dozens of refugees rescued in Indonesia after night on hull of capsized boat

Tina O'Brien has been caught up in a fight outside her home

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught in the middle of brawl with teenage girls outside her home'

Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.

Former Manchester City and Brazil star Robinho to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape

South Korea Doctors Protest

South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

New Zealand Recession

New Zealand slips into its second recession in 18 months as economy contracts

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

First flights to Rwanda ‘delayed until June’ after House of Lords inflicts series of new defeats on bill

Doug Barrowman was cleared of any wrongdoing in the trial.

Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman cleared of any wrongdoing in tax fraud trial in Spain

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic

Lacey Fletcher's parents were jailed for 40 years altogether.

Parents of woman found ‘melted into maggot-infested sofa’ jailed 40 years for manslaughter

Soccer – International Friendly – Ukraine v Brazil – Pride Park

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

Latest News

See more Latest News

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment
Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout
The Government faces a fresh battle after the Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

Rwanda Bill delayed until after Easter as House of Lords inflicts multiple fresh defeats on Government
Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Boss of hospital where Princess Kate was treated speaks out on medical records breach claims
The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit