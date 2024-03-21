Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence after death of ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

21 March 2024, 07:52

Aryna Sabalenka has broken her silence on the death of Konstantin Koltsov
Aryna Sabalenka has broken her silence on the death of Konstantin Koltsov. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Aryna Sabalenka has spoken out for the first time after the death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hockey player was found dead in a hotel in Miami on Monday. Media in Belarus said he died from a "detached blood clot".

But authorities in Miami said the case was an "apparent suicide", and that Koltsov ‘jumped from a balcony’ at a five-star resort.

Sabalenka, the world's number two-ranked tennis player, said in a statement: "Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken.

"Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Sabalenka and Koltsov were no longer together
Sabalenka and Koltsov were no longer together. Picture: Instagram

She is set to continue playing despite the death of Koltsov, and will face off against a friend, Paula Badosa, in the Miami Open on Friday.

Badosa has said that playing against Sabalenka would be "uncomfortable".

"She's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer," Badosa said. "It's a very tough situation."

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42
The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42. Picture: Instagram

Miami Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday: “According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39am, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony. 

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981). No foul play is suspected.”

Salavat Yulaev, the Russian hockey club that Koltsov coached, said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club. 

“Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.

“May his memory burn bright.”

Read more: Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'chosen as new James Bond', with actor 'to sign deal to take over from Daniel Craig this week'

Read more: 'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip

Koltsov celebrates after scoring in a match in 2013
Koltsov celebrates after scoring in a match in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Sabalenka is in Miami preparing for the upcoming Miami Open and Koltsov is thought to have joined her in Florida before his shock passing.

Koltsov started dating tennis player Sabalenka in 2021. He has three children from a previous relationship named Daniel, Alexander and Stefan.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Alamy

Sabalenka wrote on Instagram on his birthday last year: "I love you @koltsov2021.

"Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

"I hope we will have everything we planned I love you."

Koltsov supported Sabalenka in Melbourne and watcher her lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the second year in a row.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jian Wen was convicted in relation to 150 Bitcoin being laundered which is worth around £7.5 million

Takeaway worker who used Bitcoin to rent £17,000-a-month London house faces jail over money laundering charge

Hig

Harry Potter and the health and safety breach: 'Hogwarts Express' train service suspended

A firefighter stands among the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days

The world's population is expected to fall for the first time since the Black Death by the middle of the century

‘Dramatic’ decline in birth rates mean world’s population could fall for the first time since the Black Death

Mental health culture 'may have gone too far', Mel Stride says

Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year

Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims

Dozens of refugees rescued in Indonesia after night on hull of capsized boat

Tina O'Brien has been caught up in a fight outside her home

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught in the middle of brawl with teenage girls outside her home'

Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.

Former Manchester City and Brazil star Robinho to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape

South Korea Doctors Protest

South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

New Zealand Recession

New Zealand slips into its second recession in 18 months as economy contracts

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

First flights to Rwanda ‘delayed until June’ after House of Lords inflicts series of new defeats on bill

Doug Barrowman was cleared of any wrongdoing in the trial.

Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman cleared of any wrongdoing in tax fraud trial in Spain

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic

Lacey Fletcher's parents were jailed for 40 years altogether.

Parents of woman found ‘melted into maggot-infested sofa’ jailed 40 years for manslaughter

Soccer – International Friendly – Ukraine v Brazil – Pride Park

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

Latest News

See more Latest News

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment
Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout
The Government faces a fresh battle after the Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

Rwanda Bill delayed until after Easter as House of Lords inflicts multiple fresh defeats on Government
Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Boss of hospital where Princess Kate was treated speaks out on medical records breach claims
The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit