World's oldest woman, Maria Branyas Morera, has died aged 117

World's oldest woman Maria Branyas Morera has died aged 117. Picture: X / Super Àvia Catalana

By Danielle de Wolfe

The world's oldest woman, Maria Branyas Morera, has died at the age of 117.

Announcing Maria's passing on X, her family wrote: "Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain."

The Spanish pensioner was born in San Francisco in 1907 in the midst of the second wave of the Bubonic plague.

She later chose to move to Spain in 1915, where she saw out the First World War, after her father Josep fell ill.

Shortly before her death, Maria had agreed to undergo scientific tests conducted by researchers hoping to establish the secrets to a long life.

The world's oldest woman, Maria Branyas Morera, has died in Spain aged 117. Picture: X

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness," the family wrote on X.

Describing the Spanish pensioner's love of social media, the post added: "Maria was a huge fan of social media with her even sharing weekly updates with her followers on X."

During her 117 years, Maria survived the Bubonic plague, two world wars, the Spanish flu pandemic, the Spanish Civil War, and Covid-19.

She eventually outlived her only son, who she parented alongside her late husband Joan Moret, after he died in a tragic tractor accident at the age of 86,

Her late husband was a Catalan doctor, who passed away in 1976.

She eventually outlived her only son, who she parented alongside her late husband Joan Moret, after he died in a tragic tractor accident at the age of 86,. Picture: x

Maria is now survived by her two daughters, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Scientists hoped that by comparing the results of the blood and urine tests taken from Maria to those of her 80-year-old offspring, researches might be able to find the vital differences that could lead to a long and healthy life.

"A few days ago he told us: 'One day I will leave here. I will not try coffee again, nor eat yogurt, nor caress the Fairy..., I will also leave my memories, my reflections... '" he relatives wrote on X.

"...and I will cease to exist in this body. One day I don't know, but it's very close, this long journey will be over," the post to X by her family continued.

"Death will find me worn out from having lived so long, but I want it to find me smiling, free and satisfied."

” We will always remember her for her advice and kindness."

Her death now means that Brazilian Inah Canabarro Lucas becomes the world's oldest woman.

The South American pensioner was born 8 June 1908, one year after Maria.

Inah became the oldest living person in Brazil following the death of Antonia da Santa Cruz in 2022.