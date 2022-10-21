'Worst thing to ever happen to this country': Tesco puts up price of meal deal

By Asher McShane

Tesco has hiked the price of its popular meal deal for the first time in 10 years because of soaring costs.

The combination of a sandwich, snack and drink has been £3 for a decade.

But next week it will cost £3.40 if you have a Clubcard and £3.90 for other customers. The change comes into effect from Monday.

Food and drink surged in price in September, according to ONS data, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years.

Milk, yoghurts, cereals and pasta all rose between 20 and 40 per cent in price, the Office for National Statistics said.

The £3.40 price of a Tesco meal deal still makes it among the cheapest options.

Sainsbury’s charges £3.50 - after putting up prices last year. Boots meal deals cost £3.99.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Clubcard members will pay just £3.40 for a main, snack and drink, making our meal deal an ideal way to grab a great value lunch on the go.

“And with savings of up to £3 on millions of possible combinations across our stores, including the recent addition of Costa hot drinks, and our ever-popular Christmas sandwiches which join the meal deal for the festive period, we've got something for every taste.”

Shoppers said it was the ‘last straw’ as the cost of living rises.

One person wrote online: “I think the price of a Tesco meal deal going up might be the final straw for me.”

Another said: “Tesco meal deal is now £3.40 with club card. What is happening in this world.”

A third posted: “Tesco increasing their meal deal price by 40p is the worst thing to ever happen to this country”