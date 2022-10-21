'Worst thing to ever happen to this country': Tesco puts up price of meal deal

21 October 2022, 18:02 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 19:09

The price of a Tesco meal deal has gone up to £3.40 for Clubcard customers
The price of a Tesco meal deal has gone up to £3.40 for Clubcard customers. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tesco has hiked the price of its popular meal deal for the first time in 10 years because of soaring costs.

The combination of a sandwich, snack and drink has been £3 for a decade.

But next week it will cost £3.40 if you have a Clubcard and £3.90 for other customers. The change comes into effect from Monday.

Food and drink surged in price in September, according to ONS data, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years.

Milk, yoghurts, cereals and pasta all rose between 20 and 40 per cent in price, the Office for National Statistics said.

The £3.40 price of a Tesco meal deal still makes it among the cheapest options.

Sainsbury’s charges £3.50 - after putting up prices last year. Boots meal deals cost £3.99.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Clubcard members will pay just £3.40 for a main, snack and drink, making our meal deal an ideal way to grab a great value lunch on the go.

Read more: Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest

“And with savings of up to £3 on millions of possible combinations across our stores, including the recent addition of Costa hot drinks, and our ever-popular Christmas sandwiches which join the meal deal for the festive period, we've got something for every taste.”

Shoppers said it was the ‘last straw’ as the cost of living rises.

One person wrote online: “I think the price of a Tesco meal deal going up might be the final straw for me.”

Another said: “Tesco meal deal is now £3.40 with club card. What is happening in this world.”

A third posted: “Tesco increasing their meal deal price by 40p is the worst thing to ever happen to this country”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British people no longer have Covid-19 restrictions when going to Spain

Spain finally drops Covid restrictions for British holidaymakers in time for half-term

US Kanye West Parler

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report

School Shooting Michigan

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students

Boris Johnson is 'up for running for PM' and is flying home, an ally has said

'Boris is up for it': Johnson flying home on Saturday to launch extraordinary comeback to No.10, ally claims

Trump Legal Troubles

Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

Breaking
Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to appear before the investigating committee

Donald Trump ordered to appear before committee investigating Capitol riot

Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ last year

Londoners paid nearly £400,000 extra per day after Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

US Chess Championship

Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Boris Johnson resigned for 'partygate' earlier this year, which sparked a series of protests (R)

More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

Italy Politics

Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government

Timothy King

Man jailed for raping teenage girl in the West End, in 'predatory and harrowing' alleyway attack

Capitol Riot Bannon

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Cabinet ministers have come out in support of Boris.

Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite

Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Haiti Daily Life

UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

Abigail White in her police mugshot (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r)

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bystanders stepped in to stop the attack

Moment bystanders ‘throw tables and chairs’ to stop knifeman after woman pushing buggy stabbed in London street
George Orwell

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

The Police Federation chairman has called for more funding to help prevent assaults on officers

'I challenge anyone to walk in our shoes': Officers suffer 'horrific mental scars' says Police Fed chairman
Protesters against the controversial decision to deport refugees to Rwanda

Government’s ‘last resort’ airline pulls out of Rwanda scheme

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019

Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Police arrested 16 Just Stop Oil protesters

Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction
The court in Istanbul

Turkish singer appears in court over religious schools joke

The three women police want to speak with

Hunt for denim hotpant-clad female gang in connection with theft of two giant Lego sets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit