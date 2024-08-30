Elon Musk's X social media giant to be blocked in Brazil amid legal row

30 August 2024, 22:20

Elon Musk
Elon Musk. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, will be blocked in Brazil over a legal dispute after a court ruling.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline.

The company has not had a representative in the country since earlier this month.

In his decision, Jude De Moraes gave internet service providers and app stores five days to block access to X, and said the platform will remain blocked until it complies with his orders.

He also said people or companies who use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access X will be subject to daily fines of 50,000 reais (£6,800).

"Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country," JUdge De Moraes wrote.

Mr Musk said in response: "The oppressive regime in Brazil is so afraid of the people learning the truth that they will bankrupt anyone who tries".

He added: "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes".

Brazil is an important market for X. Market research group Emarketer says some 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month.

X had posted on its official Global Government Affairs page late Thursday that it expected X to be shut down by Judge De Moraes, "simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents".

Alexandre De Moraes
Alexandre De Moraes. Picture: Getty

"When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment.

"Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts," the company wrote.

"Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes' colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him."

