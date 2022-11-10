Banned from carrying eggs: Student also ordered to stay 500m away from King Charles after XR York stunt

10 November 2022, 16:29 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 16:46

An egg was hurled at the King during a walkabout in York
An egg was hurled at the King during a walkabout in York. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An eco-zealot suspected of throwing eggs at King Charles and Camilla has been banned from carrying eggs in public and must stay 500m away from the royals.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was arrested in York on Wednesday after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort.

The couple were being welcomed to the city by leaders when three eggs were thrown, all of which missed, before they were quickly ushered away.

In an update on Thursday morning, North Yorkshire Police said: "Yesterday, we arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of a public order offence during the Royal visit.

"The man has been interviewed and released on police bail.

"He was detained following an incident which occurred as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar in York yesterday."

Police arrested a suspect in York
Police arrested a suspect in York. Picture: Alamy

After being released, Thelwell told the Mirror his bail conditions had been quite "amusing".

He claimed they included not being allowed within 500 metres of the King and not being allowed to possess any eggs in a public place.

The latter had to be altered so he could go grocery shopping, he added.

The University of York student was charged with Section 4 public order offence and is due in court on December 1st.

Explaining what happened, Thelwell told the paper: "People (the public) were kicking me. Of course they were. I challenged the very core of their identity.

"The police tried to stop me saying what I was saying. They held my mouth shut, they had their thumbs in my eyes.

"All of which would make some readers say good.

"They kneed me repeatedly in the side.

"But once I got to the station they gave me Pot Noodles."

King Charles reacting to the eggs being thrown
King Charles reacting to the eggs being thrown. Picture: Alamy

"I was let out at 10pm so it wasn’t that bad really. My friends were waiting for me. My solicitor was very good," he went on to say.

"After I was arrested the experience of that crowd, literally screaming and wailing with pure rage.

"Saying that my head should be on a spike, that I should be murdered on the spot.

"It doesn't phase me because I understand what fascism is, what it looks like.

"People were ripping chunks of my hair out, they were spitting at me. People lost their minds.

"It's just so revealing to see when you challenge someone’s beliefs in that way, the belief of the superiority of this man’s blood."

One of the eggs that missed the King
One of the eggs that missed the King. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Look at the rhetoric just days after a far-right extremist firebombed a refugee centre. Then you have the Government talking about an invasion.

"I don't believe in borders. I don't believe in nation states. I believe in people.

"I believe in democracy and solidarity with all the world's people who are suffering right now in large part because of conditions created by the British state."

