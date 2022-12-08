Arctic blast hits Britain as snow and ice warning extended amid fears temperature will drop to -10C

Yellow warnings have been issued across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Will Taylor

Britain endured freezing temperatures on Thursday amid an arctic blast as snow and ice alerts were extended until Sunday.

The Met Office warned of the risk of injuries and disruption as ice forms on surfaces, and said some parts will see temperatures as low as -10C as the "Troll of Trondheim" rolls in.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 cold warning until Monday evening - indicating a 90% probability of severe weather until then.

The Met Office's yellow warnings are in place for parts of the North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber, the East of England, the South West, the West Midlands, Scotland and Wales.

Much of Northern Ireland is also under an ice warning.

Scotland is the only part of the UK which has a snow and ice alert.

"Snow showers and icy surfaces bringing some travel disruption," the Met Office said in that alert.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

That warning, for much of the north and north-east of Scotland, has been extended into Sunday.

Parts of England have yellow warnings for Friday and Saturday too, with the Met Office warning of a risk of injuries due to icy surfaces.

The coldest minimum temperature in the UK in the last 24 hours was recorded at Shap, in Cumbria, where thermometers dropped to -8.9C.

Yellow warnings have been issued throughout the UK. Picture: Met Police

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: "As an Arctic maritime airmass settles across the UK temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

"However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely. ”

"Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for ice and snow have been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the east coast and South West England.

"Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

"There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week."