Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine

26 July 2023, 17:52 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 17:53

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out
Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out. Picture: yorkshire water/social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Yorkshire Water has faced ridicule online after it emerged its latest ad campaign featured footage from a Russian bar and the Malvern Hills in Herefordshire.

Yorkshire, also known as God's Own Country, is renowned for its beautiful landscapes.

But not enough for Yorkshire Water, who used footage of the Malvern Hills in its latest advert - which is actually nearly 200 miles away in Herefordshire.

It's also a part of the UK that's well-known for it's pubs. According to the Michelin Guide, some of the best pubs in Yorkshire include the Alice Hawthorn Inn and the Durham Ox.

Nevermind, though, you won't get any of them in Yorkshire Water's latest advert.

Instead, footage includes barman at work in a deserted bar. Not in Yorkshire, but in Russia.

This is footage from Herefordshire, not Yorkshire
This is footage from Herefordshire, not Yorkshire. Picture: yorkshire water/social media

There is also a clip in the advert where a man drives on the left-hand side of the car, which could place in a number of places in the world, but may have been filmed in Ukraine.

Alongside the social media campaign, a caption read: "Spread the word about water saving via less conventional means, as our new research reveals bosses, barbers and beauticians are among Yorkshire folks' most prized sources of life advice."

It adds that its "word of mouth campaign aims to share water saving tips and guidance through trusted, relatable and engaging people".

Read More: British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals

Read More: Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

Research carried out by the BBC debunks the footage, with the bar being located in the Russian city of Sochi rather than Sheffield, as well as footage from Ukraine and Herefordshire.

Environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey said: "It underlines the most serious point, once we get past the mild amusement of it all, and that is this laissez-faire, almost casual indifference that water companies, like Yorkshire Water, show towards their customers."

Yorkshire? Think again: Russia.
Yorkshire? Think again: Russia. Picture: yorkshire water/social media

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We recently shared a short teaser video for our new ‘word of mouth’ social media campaign to promote water saving. 

"Unfortunately, it was shared before we’d had chance to do our normal checks on it and the stock footage that had been used didn’t capture the spirit of Yorkshire.

"Once we were aware of the mistake we immediately took the video down. 

"The “word of mouth” video series all contain Yorkshire residents talking about their water saving tips, and footage of our wonderful county."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Breaking
Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals

Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges

Dame Alice Rose will step down

NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row

Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead
Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges
The scene of the crane fire in New York City

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York crane arm to crash to street

Supporters of a religious group in Pakistan protest at the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Sweden’s security risk higher due to Koran burnings and protests, says agency

The crane caught fire and collapsed onto the pavement in New York

Terrifying moment New York City crane catches fire and collapses onto street

Iman has made serious accusations against GMP

Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'
Stockton Rush was one of five passengers to die in a catastrophic implosion on his Titan sub last month

OceanGate's Stockton Rush said 'obscenely safe' sub design never evolved due to regulation

Imran Khan

Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s bid to halt ‘concealed assets’ trial

Former PM John Howard says being colonised by Britain was 'luckiest thing' for Australia

Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit