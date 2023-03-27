‘You should leave him!’: Blake Lively brutally roasts Wrexham fan in message to his girlfriend

Blake Lively brutally roasted a fan at a Wrexham game by sending a hilarious message to his girlfriend. Picture: Twitter/@SWXM01

By Chris Samuel

Blake Lively brutally roasted a fan at a Wrexham game in a hilarious message to his girlfriend.

The Hollywood actress was attending a game at Wrexham FC, home to the Welsh side co-owned by husband Ryan Reynolds, this weekend.

The 35-year-old was meeting fans as she walked around the ground when a man called her name and caught her attention.

In a touching request, he asked: “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend.”

Lively smiled and said: “Hi, Stephanie,” with a wave, before joking: “You should leave him!,” to shrieks of laughter from the stands.

She then pretended to have shocked herself with the comment, shouting, “What!?”

The man responded with a playful groan, as the laughter continued.

Posting the video on Twitter, the fan joked about the exchange and said how happy his girlfriend was with the message.

Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS — Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023

“Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon,” he joked. “Luckily she hasn’t broken up with me!... Thanks again.”

The video quickly racked up over 100,000 views with numerous amused replies. In one reply, the man wrote: “I never thought I’d be violated by a celebrity, but here we are.”

Lively pretended to be shocked after making the lighthearted comment. Picture: Twitter/@SWXM01

He also praised Lively's husband's move to buy the club with friend, and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

“They (and Rob) are unbelievably amazing,” he added. “The difference it’s made to the town is unbelievable. Forever grateful.”