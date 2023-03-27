Breaking News

Shooter dead and 'multiple' people injured after gun attack at Christian school in Nashville

Multiple have people have been injured in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities, before police "engaged" the shooter, who is now dead. Picture: Twitter/@MNPDNashville

By Chris Samuel

Multiple have people have been injured in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities, before police "engaged" the shooter, who is now dead.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted: "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.

"The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd."

The attack took place at Covenant Presbyterian School, WKRN reported.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

The Nashville Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there were "multiple patients", though their conditions are currently unknown.

It also hasn't been established whether the victims were pupils, teachers or staff at the school.

Children were reportedly seen being led away from the school in a line by police.

This story is being updated.