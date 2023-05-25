Two young people drown and four rescued in tragedy at east Yorkshire beauty spot

Two young people died at the beauty spot. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Two young people have drowned at a beauty spot in east Yorkshire.

Police and firefighters rescued four other people at High Eske Nature Reserve near Beverely on Wednesday night.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said "tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives".

A statement said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends at this difficult time.

"Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Humberside Police, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were in attendance and worked together.

"A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams."

The emergency services were called out at about 7pm and the nature reserve was shut as an investigation continues.

The tragedy came after a 16-year-old boy, named locally as Tyler Wilson, died after going into the River Calder in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

"The service would like to stress the importance of remaining safe around open water and the clear advice from the emergency services is that people should not enter the water," a spokesperson said.

"Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes etc are highly dangerous and people should not enter them."