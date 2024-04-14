YouTuber who fills out PIP applications for £650 each says she has ‘only ever lost one claim in six years’

Disability advocate Charlotte Anderson advises people on how to apply for PIP. Picture: YouTube/Charlie Anderson

By Jenny Medlicott

A YouTuber has revealed how she coaches people to submit successful applications for Personal Independence Payments or fill them out on their behalf for £650 each.

Disability advocate Charlotte Anderson, 46, who lives with chronic fatigue and severe arthritis, runs the lucrative business from a shed at the bottom of her garden.

Ms Anderson shares videos on YouTube setting out guidance to those who want to or are in the process of filling out a benefits application for those with long-term physical or mental health conditions, known as Personal Independence Payments.

However, the YouTuber also directs viewers who are “struggling with PIP claims” to her consultancy booking page.

The page lists a variety of services, from a £60 ‘document check’ to a two-hour £650 meeting, at the end of which she will fill out the form on behalf of the applicant.

Her YouTube videos do advise viewers "before booking me PLEASE watch the guides as I am trying to provide all of the information for FREE!"

Ms Anderson, from Bucknall in Staffordshire, previously worked as a contracts manager at a logistics company.

Now, living with chronic fatigue and arthritis, she is a full-time YouTuber and disability advocate.

She receives the maximum PIP allowance, at £798.63 a month.

Ms Anderson offers consultancy services to those struggling to fill out their PIP application. Picture: YouTube/Charlie Anderson

Ms Anderson broadcasts her YouTube channel from a shed at the bottom of the garden as she rents out her bungalow.

PIP is not a means-tested allowance, meaning she receives the payments irrespective of any income, savings or assets she may have.

In several videos, she claims she has only ever lost one case when making applications for people.

The self-proclaimed ‘PIP consultant’ also says that in half of her successful cases, her clients have “purely mental health conditions”.

In January, Ms Anderson had to temporarily withdraw her consultancy services because they had become “too successful”.

In her videos, she offers detailed advice on how to navigate the application process.

She tells viewers suffering in one video: “You have to be able to explain to PIP how you feel, so if you struggle with anxiety you have to explain how it feels for you.”

Ms Anderson also acknowledges that her advice could be wrongly applied by fraudsters trying to claim benefits, as she said: “Yes there are going to be fakers that watch my videos and try to abuse the system – that is PIP's job to manage that.

“I know the Department for Work and Pensions are monitoring me… I don't care.”

A DWP spokesman said: “We are committed to a welfare system that is fair and accurately targeted to those who need it most.

“Our disability assessors are qualified health professionals and we conduct regular reviews ensure payments are going to the right people.”

Ms Anderson has been approached for comment.