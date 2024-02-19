YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Moody

The social media prankster, who has over 8,000 subscribers on YouTube, was seen on stage standing with the Oppenheimer team whilst receiving their award.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Youtuber Lizwani invaded the Bafta stage during the presentation for the Best Picture award in London on Sunday.

In a clip shared on social media, Lizwani who has over 5,000 followers on TikTok, dressed in a black suit, can be seen standing on stage behind Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas and next to actor Cillian Murphy.

This is not the first time Lizwani has infiltrated awards has gatecrashed the Fifa Ballon d’Or and Brit awards two years ago. Picture: Social Media

He left the stage with the Oppenheimer team and was quickly detained by security, according to Bafta.

This prank has not been uploaded onto his TikTok or YouTube accounts.

Lizwani was identified on social media.

Concerning the infiltration, a Bafta spokesman said: "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage.

"We are taking this very seriously, and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

This is not the first time Lizwani has infiltrated awards and has gatecrashed other notable events such as the Fifa Ballon d’Or.

All of his prank videos videos focus on 'sneaking' into events, including as the BRIT Awards - with that TikTok video being filmed with YouTuber and boxer KSI in shot.

Oppenheimer took home seven prizes, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.