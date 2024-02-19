YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta

19 February 2024, 18:55 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 19:01

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.
No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster. Picture: Getty
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The social media prankster, who has over 8,000 subscribers on YouTube, was seen on stage standing with the Oppenheimer team whilst receiving their award.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Youtuber Lizwani invaded the Bafta stage during the presentation for the Best Picture award in London on Sunday.

In a clip shared on social media, Lizwani who has over 5,000 followers on TikTok, dressed in a black suit, can be seen standing on stage behind Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas and next to actor Cillian Murphy.

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.

Read more: Male British actors fail to secure Bafta film nomination for first time in 50 years

Read more: Kate Winslet offers tearful tribute to co-star daughter as she bags Leading Actress award at TV Baftas

This is not the first time Lizwani has infiltrated awards has gatecrashed the Fifa Ballon d’Or and Brit awards two years ago.
This is not the first time Lizwani has infiltrated awards has gatecrashed the Fifa Ballon d’Or and Brit awards two years ago. Picture: Social Media

He left the stage with the Oppenheimer team and was quickly detained by security, according to Bafta.

This prank has not been uploaded onto his TikTok or YouTube accounts.

Lizwani was identified on social media.

Concerning the infiltration, a Bafta spokesman said: "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage.

"We are taking this very seriously, and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

This is not the first time Lizwani has infiltrated awards and has gatecrashed other notable events such as the Fifa Ballon d’Or.

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.
No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster. Picture: Social Media

All of his prank videos videos focus on 'sneaking' into events, including as the BRIT Awards - with that TikTok video being filmed with YouTuber and boxer KSI in shot.

Oppenheimer took home seven prizes, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

‘Beautiful’ brothers and sister aged nine months, three and seven found dead in Bristol pictured for the first time

The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image)

American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

The property is up for sale for £180,000

‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.

Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death'

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory depicts the quasar

Astronomers discover what may be the universe’s brightest object

World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum to young lover

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum 'with gagging clause' to young lover following affair

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

Pictured: Children found dead at house in Bristol as woman held for 'murder'

The 'house of horrors' was on Russell Street at Newtown in Geelong

Woman spent up to five years sleeping next to her brother's rotting corpse in 'house of horrors'

Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Qatar Afghanistan

Taliban set unacceptable conditions for attending UN meeting, says Guterres

Latest News

See more Latest News

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested
Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

The candidate has been pictured with Mr Galloway's election leaflets

Lib Dems suspend Rochdale council candidate after LBC reveal he was campaigning for George Galloway
The video shows a fireman leaning on a fence while the driving instructor is stranded

Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft flood ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'
Europe TikTok

TikTok faces EU scrutiny for possible breaches of new digital rulebook

Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter
The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.

Reverend's 'horror' as daughter to be interviewed by emotion-reading AI, as father blasts 'robots who decide employment'
France Eiffel Tower

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

Dr Rachel Clarke

Who is Rachel Clarke? The real doctor behind TV drama Breathtaking

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, and underwent a mastectomy in July,

Strictly's Amy Dowden, 33, hospitalised for respiratory problems and shares pictures as she battles breast cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit