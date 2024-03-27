YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after doctors spot mark in routine check-up

YouTuber Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

YouTuber Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 32 after going for a routine check-up.

The gamer, who is also known as Tyler Blevins, revealed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Sharing the update on X, he said his wife had booked him a routine check-up, whereby doctors noticed a mole on the bottom of his foot.

It was identified as melanoma - the third most common type of skin cancer.

"Alright I'm still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated," he said. "A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me.

"There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."

He continued: "I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it.

"I'm grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

Well-wishes have since poured in from fellow internet personalities as well as Ninja's fans.

Streamer SypherPK said: "Hoping for the best. Lots of love to Jess for being proactive as well."

Jordan Payton, also known as LEGIQN, said: "Praying it's quick and they get rid of it easy!

"You got this and good for Jess for keeping up with the check ups."

Jack Dunlop said: "Love you brother. Praying for you."

Meanwhile, Twitch content creator Jake'n'Bake revealed his personal experience with cancer.

"I recently had some basal cell carcinoma removed from my scalp and am now trying to stay on top of routine skin checkups," he wrote in the comments.

"Wear your sunscreen everyone!"