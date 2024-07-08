Yvette Cooper launches audit of "complete con" Rwanda scheme in bid to 'get money back'

Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Newly appointed Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched an audit into the Rwanda scheme with the hope of recouping funds spent on the scrapped plan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC Political Editor, Natasha Clark, Ms Cooper branded the scheme, which looked to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, a “complete con.”

The Labour Party has been quick to cancel the controversial plan, with new PM Sir Keir Starmer confirming it is “dead and buried” during a press conference on Saturday.

"The scheme has spent hundreds of millions and sent just four volunteers,” Cooper said today.

“We are now auditing the whole programme and will set out more steps to parliament in due course.

Read more: Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine

Read more: Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'

“The first thing we have to do is to get the new Border Security Command in place to make sure we can go after the criminal gangs organising these dangerous crossings.

“We are auditing the whole scheme… It has clearly been a complete con."

The policy, which was first announced in 2022, planned to have asylum seekers arriving on Britain’s coasts removed to the East African country.

Prior to last week’s General Election, Keir Starmer said his party would take around £75m from the Rwanda Scheme to set up a new Border Security Command.

However, it is believed the PM has yet to reach out to the Rwandan leadership to discuss the funds.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Cooper said: "The prime minister has obviously set out the position on the Rwanda scheme, where, as we know, the Conservatives ran this scheme for two and a half years and sent simply four volunteers, as well as hundreds of millions of pounds.

"I will be auditing all of the details around the money and the legislation and the processes, and I will set out more details to parliament.

"But the first step in our approach to all of these issues is to make sure we are putting the money instead into boosting our border security, and that is why we are today launching the Border Security Command process to make sure that we can get a new commander and a new cross border police in place, in order to strengthen border security.

"That is my key priority as incoming home secretary is to strengthen Britain's border security, where I think we have been let down for too long."

Ms Cooper also dismissed calls by former PM Tony Blair to issue digital ID cards in a bid to reduce immigration.

She told LBC: "No. The key issue is around the enforcement of illegal working. The scale of it just isn't there.“We are committed to a new returns and enforcement unit so those with no right to be there are returned.

“We need to make sure we have a properly functioning and controlled migration system. There's a lot of work to do"

The Home Secretary was also quick to hit back at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s warning that his party would be “coming for Labour voters” if the government is unable to reduce illegal immigration.

Ms Cooper said: “We've set out new plans to tackle these dangerous crossings… to reduce net migration which has trebled.

“We will have new arrangements to link visas with workforce reforms. We have to have a properly controlled and managed migration system."