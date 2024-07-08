Yvette Cooper launches audit of "complete con" Rwanda scheme in bid to 'get money back'

8 July 2024, 11:29

Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con."
Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Newly appointed Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched an audit into the Rwanda scheme with the hope of recouping funds spent on the scrapped plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC Political Editor, Natasha Clark, Ms Cooper branded the scheme, which looked to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, a “complete con.”

The Labour Party has been quick to cancel the controversial plan, with new PM Sir Keir Starmer confirming it is “dead and buried” during a press conference on Saturday.

"The scheme has spent hundreds of millions and sent just four volunteers,” Cooper said today.

“We are now auditing the whole programme and will set out more steps to parliament in due course.

Read more: Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine

Read more: Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'

“The first thing we have to do is to get the new Border Security Command in place to make sure we can go after the criminal gangs organising these dangerous crossings.

“We are auditing the whole scheme… It has clearly been a complete con."

The policy, which was first announced in 2022, planned to have asylum seekers arriving on Britain’s coasts removed to the East African country.

Prior to last week’s General Election, Keir Starmer said his party would take around £75m from the Rwanda Scheme to set up a new Border Security Command.

However, it is believed the PM has yet to reach out to the Rwandan leadership to discuss the funds.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Cooper said: "The prime minister has obviously set out the position on the Rwanda scheme, where, as we know, the Conservatives ran this scheme for two and a half years and sent simply four volunteers, as well as hundreds of millions of pounds.

"I will be auditing all of the details around the money and the legislation and the processes, and I will set out more details to parliament.

"But the first step in our approach to all of these issues is to make sure we are putting the money instead into boosting our border security, and that is why we are today launching the Border Security Command process to make sure that we can get a new commander and a new cross border police in place, in order to strengthen border security.

"That is my key priority as incoming home secretary is to strengthen Britain's border security, where I think we have been let down for too long."

Ms Cooper also dismissed calls by former PM Tony Blair to issue digital ID cards in a bid to reduce immigration.

She told LBC: "No. The key issue is around the enforcement of illegal working. The scale of it just isn't there.“We are committed to a new returns and enforcement unit so those with no right to be there are returned.

“We need to make sure we have a properly functioning and controlled migration system. There's a lot of work to do"

The Home Secretary was also quick to hit back at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s warning that his party would be “coming for Labour voters” if the government is unable to reduce illegal immigration.

Ms Cooper said: “We've set out new plans to tackle these dangerous crossings… to reduce net migration which has trebled.

“We will have new arrangements to link visas with workforce reforms. We have to have a properly controlled and managed migration system."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said there is no time to waste when it comes to fixing the economy.

No time to waste to fix economy, says new Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child

England star Jack Grealish announces he is expecting first child with long-term partner Sasha Attwood

Russian missiles struck multiple targets in Ukraine this morning including Ukraine's biggest children's hospital

Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine

One of the machines is installed in a US shop

Gun owners in three US states can now buy ammunition from vending machines

Police are investigating the mysterious death of barman Alex Marangon

Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

The UK’s youngest MP Sam Carling has hit back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job.

UK’s youngest MP hits back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job

Pubs in England will be able to stay open late on Wednesday so punters can watch the Three Lions play in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Pubs in England can stay open until 1am for Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday

Callum Fahim, inset, has flown home after abandoning his search for Jay

TikToker abandoned search for Jay Slater and flew home after receiving threats someone is ‘going to find you’

Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.

Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

Marcus Fysh had been MP for Yeovil since 2015 but lost his seat to the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

Former Tory MP quits 'unelectable' party after losing seat

A left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon has won the most seats in the French election but failed to win an outright majority in a bruising night for centrist Macron and far-right Le Pen.

Left wing coalition tops France election but fails to win outright majority in bruising night for Macron and Le Pen

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.

Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour's win.

Lammy vows 'ambitious' new relationship with EU as government seeks closer ties to Europe after election win

France's far-right National Rally party is projected to finish third in parliamentary elections - defying expectations that Marine Le Pen's bloc would win an outright majority.

Le Pen's far-right 'fail to win majority' as Macron's PM offers resignation after heavy losses

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins
x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas
Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified
Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'
Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow
James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'
Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit