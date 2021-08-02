'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

2 August 2021, 22:01

By Sam Sholli

Former Tory Minister David Mellor has said that Ben Stokes is not a failure, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the cricketer is taking an indefinite break from the sport "to prioritise his mental wellbeing" and rest his left index finger.

In a statement last week, the ECB said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game."

Speaking on LBC's Cross Question former Tory Minister David Mellor said: "What kind of 24 carat tungsten carbide-tipped moron have you got to be to call Ben Stokes a failure?"

He went on to say that Ben Stokes is "a hugely successful cricketer" and is "one of those swashbuckling cricketers who changes a game".

Mr Mellor also said: "He's not a failure, nor is he excusing failure."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab
'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change
Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch again

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The number of coronavirus patients admitted into English hospitals on July 31 was the lowest since July 16

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked - figures
Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales.

Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at north Wales holiday park
A Covid-19 booster vaccine programme would see all clinically vulnerable people and those over 50 offered a third Covid jab before Christmas

Covid vaccine booster decision to be made in next few weeks

Plans for an 'amber watchlist' for international travel have reportedly been scrapped by the Government

Covid-19: 'Amber watchlist' idea scrapped by the Government amid criticism
Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Turkish firefighters were battling for the sixth straight day

Eight people have died in wildfires which have torn through the Turkish coast
Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in February 2020

Streatham terrorist did well in school before developing 'behavioural issues', inquest hears
Tubes strikes planned for this week have been called off following progress in talks

London travel: Planned Tube strikes cancelled to allow for more talks
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief
The NHS Covid-app logic has been updated

NHS Covid app tweaked so fewer contacts have to self-isolate