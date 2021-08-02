'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

By Sam Sholli

Former Tory Minister David Mellor has said that Ben Stokes is not a failure, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the cricketer is taking an indefinite break from the sport "to prioritise his mental wellbeing" and rest his left index finger.

In a statement last week, the ECB said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game."

Speaking on LBC's Cross Question former Tory Minister David Mellor said: "What kind of 24 carat tungsten carbide-tipped moron have you got to be to call Ben Stokes a failure?"

He went on to say that Ben Stokes is "a hugely successful cricketer" and is "one of those swashbuckling cricketers who changes a game".

Mr Mellor also said: "He's not a failure, nor is he excusing failure."