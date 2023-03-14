Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

14 March 2023, 21:52

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Theresa Villiers – Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet and former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland and Transport.
  • Owen Thompson – SNP MP for Midlothian.
  • Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation.
  • Jonn Elledge – Journalist.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

