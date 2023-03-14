Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Theresa Villiers – Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet and former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland and Transport.

Owen Thompson – SNP MP for Midlothian.

Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation.

Jonn Elledge – Journalist.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.