Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again
11 October 2023, 22:59
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10/23
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jacqui Smith - Chair of two NHS Trusts, former Labour Home Secretary & co-host of the 'For the Many' podcast (which you can subscribe to on Global Player)
- Jake Wallis Simons - Editor of the Jewish Chronicle & author of the book 'Israelophobia'
- Lord Moylan - Conservative peer & former deputy chairman of Transport for London
- Mike Buckley - Director of the Independent Commission on UK-EU Relations - and a former Labour advisor
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.