Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch live
27 June 2022, 17:26
You can watch today's Cross Question live and in full here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
Gina Miller – Leader of the True and Fair Party, businesswoman and campaigner
Gordon Rayner – Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph
Peter Bone - Conservative MP for Wellingborough
Baroness Angela Smith - Labour Leader in the House of Lords
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.