Former US Diplomat Warns John Bolton Is "Oversimplifying" The Ease Of A US-UK Trade Deal

13 August 2019, 20:23

A former US diplomat has warned that John Bolton, Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, was "oversimplifying" how easy a US-UK trade deal would be in a post-Brexit world.

Iain Dale asked if it was right that the US National Security Advisor was speaking about trade, following comments made by John Bolton who said the UK could be at the front of the queue for an agreement.

Lewis Lukens, a former US Deputy Ambassador to the UK, said that trade was part of the National Security Advisor's remit, he said it was "fair" that Mr Bolton came here to discuss trade.

A former US Diplomat was speaking to Iain Dale
A former US Diplomat was speaking to Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

But, he warned that The National Security Advisor was "oversimplifying" the "ease" with which a trade agreement could be reached.

The former diplomat pointed out that the US Congress would have to approve any trade agreement, and that it would be a "long, and complicated, and difficult process."

He said he would be "wary of politicians oversimplifying the process" because it is a "complicated and long process to come to a trade agreement."

When he was asked how long it might take, Mr Lukens said it was "too complicated" and that he "didn't see this happening in 15 months," warning that in the United States there were "too many interests at stake."

The former ambassador said there was "no point in talking about the details of an agreement" until "Brexit is defined," and the UK's relationship with the EU is clear.

Watch the whole interesting exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Eddie Mair was speaking to a former UK Government trade negotiator

Former Government Trade Negotiator Dismisses John Boltons Brexit Trade Comments As "Warm Words"

Hong Kong protesters raise £1.5m in a day to fund global ad campaign

Hong Kong protests: Riot police and activists clash in the airport

Policeman charged over assault at pro-Brexit 'yellow vest' protest