Furious GP Tells Jeremy Hunt: No One In The NHS Will EVER Vote For You

A GP has called Jeremy Hunt's LBC phone-in to urge him to pull out of the Conservative Leadership Contest as no-one who worked in the NHS would ever vote for him.

Mr Hunt was Health Secretary for nearly six years and oversaw a number of Junior Doctors strikes.

Naomi, a GP from Hendon, labelled him the "most hated Health Secretary" she could remember and insisted he would never get the support of medical workers.

She told him: "You were the most hated Health Secretary in my memory. You demoralised and disenfranchised all Junior Doctors. Many of them have left medicine as a result of your changes.

"Directly because of this, there are significantly fewer GPs and people can't get doctors' appointments.

"NHS staff will not vote for you as Prime Minister.

"I do not want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister. I want a Tory Prime Minister. You on the Tory ticket will lose all of the NHS vote. People just won't vote because of this.

"You cannot have someone who is this tainted with this track record because you will not get the NHS vote."

Jeremy Hunt listens to Naomi's call. Picture: LBC

Mr Hunt responded: "I recognise that I was Health Secretary when there was a bitter and very divisive strike with the Junior Doctors and I sincerely wish we didn't have to have that strike.

"When I arrived as Health Secretary, I had to deal with some truly appalling scandals, the scandals in Mid Staffs, Morecambe Bay, Gosport, Southern Health. Scandals were I met patients and patients' families where patients had died truly horrible deaths.

"I decided I was going to be the Health Secretary that listened to the voice of patients.

"I had some big battles, but at the end, nearly 3million more patients were using good or outstanding hospitals."

Watch the call at the top of the page.