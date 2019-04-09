Heidi Allen Defends Not Triggering By-Election Amid LBC Grilling

9 April 2019, 21:00

The interim leader of Change UK and former Tory MP Heidi Allen was forced to defend her decision not to trigger a by-election after being grilled by an LBC caller.

The South Cambridgeshire MP resigned from the Conservative party to join a number of other newly independent politicians back in February.

The staunch Remainer, who is calling for a second referendum, citied Theresa May’s Brexit position as one of the major factors for her quitting.

But, during an LBC phone-in on Tuesday night, she was forced to defend her decision not to trigger a by-election.

Heidi Allen took calls from LBC listeners on Tuesday night
Heidi Allen took calls from LBC listeners on Tuesday night. Picture: LBC

A furious Christine asked: “She’s given us the indication that her new party is quite popular, so why are none of these MPs standing in a by-election?

“They are being paid by us for basically not doing anything in their constituencies.”

“A lot of people have asked us that question,” Ms Allen replied.

“There are a few reasons we decided that we wouldn’t stand for by-elections.”

At this point, Iain Dale cut in: “Well the main one being you’d lose.”

The MP responded: “Well, that didn’t enter my head at all, genuinely.”

Watch above.

