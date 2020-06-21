Reading attack: "We mustn't speculate" on attackers motivations, warns government adviser

21 June 2020, 12:47

By Seán Hickey

A terrorism and counter terrorism expert warned the public against speculating on the motivations of the Reading attacker.

Dr Afzal Ashraf is a Professor at The University of Nottingham specialising in terrorism and counter terrorism and is also a senior government advisor. He joined Iain Dale to give an instant reaction to the announcement that the stabbings in Reading on Saturday night have been declared as a terrorist attack.

Dr Ashraf told Iain that the police counter terrorism unit has "obviously found some information to suggest that this individual was linked to a terrorist organisation or possibly linked to a terrorist organisation."

He shared his faith in the expertise of the unit to "investigate this type of potential attack" and how we cannot act in anticipation of any findings of the police.

Iain pointed out that the assailant has been confirmed as a Libyan asylum seeker and seeing as the Manchester bomber was also Libyan, he asked Dr Ashraf if there could be a correlation there.

Counter terrorism police declared that the stabbing in Reading was a terrorist incident
Counter terrorism police declared that the stabbing in Reading was a terrorist incident. Picture: PA

"It's too early to tell whether there is any link" the counter terrorism expert noted. He told Iain that in the UK the rise in these attacks are generally from countries whose citizens have been displaced by "western powers" and there tends to be a "feeling amongst a small group of people that they need to be held to account for what happened there."

"It would be dangerous to draw any conclusions too soon" Dr Ashraf said, adding that it could even be the case that the attacker had no affiliations at all and acted alone.

"This sort of attack does not require much support or capability" he said, which goes under the radar of counter terrorism units as "many attacks are detected through preparation work."

The counter terrorism expert told Iain that we "mustn't speculate too much" before we hear more from investigators on the motives, links and affiliations of the Reading attacker.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Counter-terror police must now establish if Reading attacker acted alone - former military adviser

Counter-terror police must now establish if Reading attacker acted alone - former military adviser
Maajid destroyed the ideals of extremism

Reading attacks: Maajid Nawaz crushes extremist ideologies and calls for public to unite

Manchester shooting: Double murder inquiry after two die in gun attack at illegal rave

Tom Petty's estate issue Donald Trump with cease and desist notice over song