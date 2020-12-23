'Brexit deal on brink of being reached', sources claim

A Brexit deal is close to being reached, political sources have claimed, after weeks of stalling over a disagreement over fishing. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Brexit deal is close to being reached, political sources have told LBC, after weeks of stalling over a disagreement about fishing rights.

Negotiators from the UK and European Union have been locked in intense talks for the past nine months over the terms of agreement between the bloc and a newly independent Great Britain.

Boris Johnson had boasted of having an "oven ready" deal months ago, but a final agreement has taken a bit longer to get onto the table ahead of the transition period coming to an end on 31 December.

For weeks there have been fears that a no deal was almost in inevitability after the stall in talks, but both sides have been working to secure a deal.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen earlier scheduled a press conference - sparking speculation that the deal would be announced tonight - but has since cancelled the meeting.

The Prime Minister had also been rumoured to be holding a press conference tonight, but no time or confirmation has been given.

A meeting between EU ambassadors has been organised for tomorrow morning - thought to be to start the ratification process.

France had warned that the EU would not be pressed into agreeing a deal just because of the looming deadline.

Negotiations stalled over fishing. Picture: PA

French Europe minister Clement Beaune said a no-deal situation would be "catastrophic" for the UK and suggested the EU should hold out.

"We should not put ourselves, Europeans, under time pressure to finish by this hour or that day. Otherwise we would put ourselves in a situation to make bad concessions."

Ireland's premier Micheal Martin raised the prospect of officials working on the text of a Brexit deal on Christmas Day if a breakthrough comes before then.

The Taoiseach said he and other EU leaders were on stand-by to endorse any agreement that might emerge from negotiations between Brussels and the UK Government.

"On balance, I think, given the progress that has been made, that there should be a deal," he told RTE Radio One.

"And I think that a no deal would be an appalling shock to the economic system on top of Covid-19, which has really hit the respective of economies of the UK, Ireland and the EU member states.

"In particular, our domestic economy has taken a very big hit. And so we do need a deal.

"It's all down to fish, it would appear right now."

On Tuesday, the EU's lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, said they were making a "final push" to reach a deal and it was a "crucial moment".

Earlier, the European Parliament's former Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said the queues of lorries in Kent are a sign of things to come.

France closed its border with the UK as a result of the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across London and the South East.

In a tweet, Mr Verhofstadt said: "We forgot what borders look like. Some thought they would remain open with or without the EU. They will now start to understand what leaving the EU really means."