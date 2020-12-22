James O'Brien makes his final powerful Brexit prediction

By EJ Ward

As time starts to run out for the UK and EU to strike a deal, this is James O'Brien's final powerful Brexit prediction.

Ahead of Michel Barnier updating ambassadors from the 27 European Union nations on the state of the negotiations with the UK James O'Brien made his "final Brexit prediction."

After predicting almost every twist and turn of the role process of the UK leaving the EU, James gave his LBC audience one final Brexit update.

"I can't see it not happening, I can't see there not being a deal now," James said as he set out his reasoning.

He said the UK and EU would announce the free trade agreement, possibly before Christmas, and "it will involve quite serious concessions from Boris Johnson on the publically stated desire with regard to fish."

Pondering how the EU could treat a country that is leaving after 50 years like a country that has never been a member, James said it felt a bit unjust.

Making the analogy of gym membership James said it was like if you decided to leave the gym, it doesn't matter how long you have been a member, if they find you in the shower they will call the police.

When it comes to fish, James said the deal would be "sufficiently complicated" to get the deal over the line.

He predicted those who called for Brexit the hardest "won't be happy," but added, "they will never be happy."

Predicting Boris Johnson would tell his backbenchers "tough, we've got to sign a deal," James looked to the current situation in Kent with freight vehicles lining the M20.

"We don't control our borders, you can only ever control half a border..."

James made the powerful prediction as the final deadline looms. Picture: LBC

Later on Tuesday EU's chief negotiator will also set out the state of play to MEPs as efforts continue to reach an agreement with the UK before the current trading arrangements expire on December 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continued to insist the UK will "prosper mightily" without a deal, despite warning that it could add further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

The UK leaves the single market and customs union on December 31 and will face tariffs and quotas on trade with the EU unless a deal is reached.

Watch the whole powerful monologue in the video at the top of the page.