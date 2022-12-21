Hospital evacuated after man shows up with WW1 shell stuck in his rectum

21 December 2022, 15:21

WW1 shell up man's anus
Hospital Sainte Musse, in southern France, was evacuated after the patient turned up. Picture: Twitter/@acommonlawyer/Google. Picture: Twitter/@acommonlawyer

By James Hockaday

An 88-year-old Frenchman caused a panic after arriving at a hospital with a World War One artillery shell lodged in his rectum.

Hospital Sainte Musse, in Toulon, southern France, was evacuated after the unnamed pensioner turned up on Saturday evening hoping that someone would free the explosive from his anus.

Doctors understandably were worried that the shell could explode inside the man, who is understood to have inserted the item in his backside for sexual pleasure.

Fortunately bomb squad disposal experts arrived shortly after and determined that there was little risk that the shell would blow up, and managed to put surgeons at ease, French news outlet Var-Matin reports.

Doctors made an incision and surgically removed the First World War collector’s item, which measured at 8 inches long (20cm) and more than 2 inches wide (5cm).

Read more: 'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds

WW1 shell stuck up man's anus
Doctors made an incision and were able to remove the explosive. Picture: Twitter/@acommonlawyer. Picture: Twitter/@acommonlawyer

A spokesperson for Hospital Sainte Musse said: 'An emergency occurred from 9pm to 11.30pm on Saturday that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and paediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies.

‘We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we took all the precautions.'

The spokesperson added that the senior citizen was recovering well and was in “good health”.

Read more: Little shop of horrors: 50 customers locked in rat-infested counterfeit store by 'volatile staff' freed following raid

It's not every day that a doctor has to remove an explosive from a patient's rectum, but this isn't the first time it's happened.

Just over one year ago, a military memorabilia collector in the Gloucester area got a World War Two artillery shell stuck in his rectum after he “slipped and fell” while tidying up.

The police and army were dispatched, but the projectile had been removed before officers arrived.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

British people on holiday in Benidorm

Spain records hottest year on record

People use their phones while they gather in a metro station during an air raid alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine

More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war, Kremlin warns

Afghan women students stand outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, on Wednesday December 21 2022

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

Norway’s King Harald

Norway’s ageing king leaves hospital

Activists hold the top of a Christmas Tree and show a banner reading: ‘It’s just the top of the Christmas tree’ at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine

More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war, Kremlin warns

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s tax returns to be made public

President Zelensky is on his way to the US

Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to US for first overseas visit since Russia invaded Ukraine

A mountain lion cub rescued in Santa Cruz, California

Poorly mountain lion rescued by vets in California and named after Christmas

Residents remove snow during heavy snow in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan, on Monday

Three dead as heavy snow falls in Japan

World Cup celebrations turned ugly in Buenos Aires

Argentina forced to abandon World Cup bus parade after man dies and child, 5, left in coma amid huge crowds

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders

Zelensky to meet Biden and address US Congress as war rages on

Elon Musk has confirmed he will step down

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter chief - once he finds someone 'foolish enough to take the job'

Donald Trump

Writer says her love life stopped after being raped by Trump in New York store

Argentina Wcup Soccer

Argentina’s World Cup winners abandon parade as millions flock on to streets

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky ‘preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ailish Walsh

Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in 'exceptionally brutal' attack
Customers were found trapped inside a rat infested shop have been freed by Manchester Police after “volatile staff” locked them inside the excrement-filled building.

Little shop of horrors: 50 customers locked in rat-infested counterfeit store by 'volatile staff' freed following raid
Sabrina Cooper and Tommy Cooper

Tommy Cooper's niece found 'murdered' at home as man arrested

Mark Rowley

'Officers will have to sleep on friend's floors!': Met Chief warns that 'chaotic' NHS strikes will 'drag officers away' from duties
Priti Patel as a fairy

Fury at Priti Patel's Christmas card showing her as a fairy magicking up Rwanda deportations
"Inappropriate" funeral dress

Woman sparks outrage with 'inappropriate' funeral dress on TikTok

Thomas Cashman has denied the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man denies murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after Liverpool shooting

Damien Bendall admitted the murders of his girlfriend, her two children and a friend

Monster who killed pregnant mum, two young children and raped her dying daughter will die in jail

World News

See more World News

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

9 days ago

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

9 days ago

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

9 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit