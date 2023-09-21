Last orders for 11 more Wetherspoons pubs after 33 close already this year - is your local next?

21 September 2023, 16:19 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 16:20

11 more Wetherspoons are closing down
11 more Wetherspoons are closing down. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Wetherspoons has announced 11 more pubs are closing down this year, following dozens more that have already shut their doors this year.

The newest set of closures will affect areas across the country, including in Doncaster and Cardiff.

Wetherspoons had already announced last year 32 chains would be closing down after struggling with rising costs and soaring inflation.

On the other hand, branches have been opening, with the chain still boasting 822 pubs in the UK.

Which Wetherspoons are closing?

Dozens of Wetherspoons have already closed this year
Dozens of Wetherspoons have already closed this year. Picture: Getty
  • The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
  • The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
  • Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
  • The Gate House, Doncaster
  • The Market Cross, Holywell
  • The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
  • The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
  • The Hain Line, St Ives
  • The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
  • The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
  • The White Hart, Todmorden

These are just the 11 Wetherspoons pubs recently announced to be closing by the chain, but there are dozens more have already closed this year.

Which Wetherspoons have closed already?

Last year Wetherspoons announced 32 pubs were closing
Last year Wetherspoons announced 32 pubs were closing. Picture: Getty
  • The John Masefield, New Ferry
  • Angel, Islington
  • The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
  • The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
  • Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
  • The Colombia Press, Watford
  • The Malthouse, Willenhall
  • The John Masefield, New Ferry
  • Thomas Leaper, Derby
  • Cliftonville, Hove
  • Tollgate, Harringay
  • Last Post, Loughton
  • Harvest Moon, Orpington
  • Alexander Bain, Wick
  • Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
  • Moon on the Square, Basildon
  • Coal Orchard, Taunton
  • Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
  • Wild Rose, Bootle
  • Edmund Halley, Lee Green
  • The Willow Grove, Southport
  • Postal Order, Worcester
  • North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
  • The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
  • The Knight's Templar, London
  • Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
  • The Water House, Durham
  • The Widow Frost, Mansfield
  • The Worlds Inn, Romford
  • Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
  • The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
  • The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London
  • The Sir John Arderne, Newark

