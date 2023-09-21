Last orders for 11 more Wetherspoons pubs after 33 close already this year - is your local next?

By Kieran Kelly

Wetherspoons has announced 11 more pubs are closing down this year, following dozens more that have already shut their doors this year.

The newest set of closures will affect areas across the country, including in Doncaster and Cardiff.

Wetherspoons had already announced last year 32 chains would be closing down after struggling with rising costs and soaring inflation.

On the other hand, branches have been opening, with the chain still boasting 822 pubs in the UK.

Which Wetherspoons are closing?

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Gate House, Doncaster

The Market Cross, Holywell

The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield

The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

The Hain Line, St Ives

The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The White Hart, Todmorden

These are just the 11 Wetherspoons pubs recently announced to be closing by the chain, but there are dozens more have already closed this year.

Which Wetherspoons have closed already?

