Boy, 12, dead after garage wall collapses as man, 30s, pulled from rubble alive

St John's Road, Clacton. Picture: St John's Road, Clacton

By Fran Way

A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed on him at a home in Essex last night.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene on St John’s Road in Clacton at 7pm last night after reports that two people were stuck under the rubble.

A man, in his 30s, was pulled out alive with an arm injury.

However the child could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Police say the pair were known to each other.

The house which backs on to the garage has been declared safe.

Essex Fire and Rescue station manager Nick Singleton said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community.

“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see. We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”

Last night we were called to a house in Clacton after a wall collapsed on a man and a boy. Tragically, the boy died at the scene.



Essex Police is asking anyone with information to call 101.



Full incident details ➡️ https://t.co/qvfp2dxj4I pic.twitter.com/cupR0ZTWOT — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) October 22, 2022

Police investigators are now piecing together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”

If you have information quote 1121 of October 21 when you call the police.