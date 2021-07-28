£15 fee for C-charge in London will remain but hours could be cut

The London C-charge will stay at £15. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The London congestion charge will remain at £15, but the hours of operation could be cut, TfL has announced.

Transport for London (TfL) said it was opening a consultation on the charge not operating during the evening to allow London's nighttime economy to recover after the pandemic.

It would operate from 7am to 6pm during the week and from 12pm to 6pm at weekends under the proposals.

The current price of £15 will remain. It was 'temporarily' increased from £11.50 to £15 in June last year and also became enforceable seven days a week.

Other proposals being looked at include being able to pay up to three days after travel and the charge being in operation on bank holidays between midday and 6pm.

Expanded reimbursement schemes could also be kept in place for NHS patients, care workers, local councils and charities, during epidemics and pandemics.

Read more: Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services

Read more: Sadiq Khan quizzed over TfL mask enforcement policy by London bus driver

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The government insisted on the widening of the level and scope of the Congestion Charge last year as a condition of TfL’s emergency funding agreement – which was only needed because of the pandemic.

"As we look to the future it’s vital the charge strikes the right balance between supporting London’s economic recovery and helping ensure it is a green and sustainable one.

"These proposals support the capital’s culture, hospitality and night-time businesses which have struggled so much, as well as encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

"We must not replace one public health crisis with another due to filthy polluted air, and our measures to create more space for walking and cycling have already had a huge impact.

"I urge Londoners to have their say and take part in the consultation."

The Mayor’s target is for 80 per cent of trips made in the capital in 2041 to be by walking, cycling or public transport.

The target for central London is 95 per cent of trips to be made by the same types of travel.