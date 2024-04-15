15-year-old boy arrested and charged after death of 70-year-old man

Police were called to the Victoria Road area on Friday night. Picture: GoogleMaps

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man in Glasgow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the Victoria Road area following the reported serious assault of a 70-year-old man at around 11.55pm on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 15-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Picture: Google Images

Read more: Three people dead and two injured after horror car crash at Staples Corner in London

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.“I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”

Police have said the family of the deceased have been informed and they request privacy at this time.