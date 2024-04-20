16-year-old boy charged with terror offence over stabbing at Sydney church

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the attack. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terror offence after a bishop and priest were stabbed at an church on the outskirts of Sydney on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed up to 6 times but posted on social media that he has forgiven his attacker.

The incident was live-streamed to YouTube and led to unrest between police and protestors outside.

Two police officers were also hurt after they were attacked by protesters outside.

Read more: Israeli airstrike on Iran downplayed as tensions ease between Tel Aviv and Tehran

Australian police said the brutal knife attack during a live-streamed church service was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act. Picture: Getty

Karen Webb, the New South Wales Police commissioner, said the teenager will appear at children's court.

"We will not be able to provide many other details," she said.

The attack took place on Monday night during mass at the Assyrian Orthodox Church, located around 35km south-west of Sydney's city centre.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

Read more: Met police apologise again after 'victim blaming' backlash over threat to arrest 'openly Jewish' man at march

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has said he is "recovering quickly" following the attack.

In a newly released audio message, the religious leader called on the community to remain calm in the wake of the stabbing.

"I am doing fine, recovering very quickly ... there is no need to be worried or concerned," Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel said in an audio message, the first since the attack.

"I forgive whoever has done this act ... I will always pray for you and whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well," he added in the social media post.

The Assyrian church bishop, who leads services at Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, has a large online following.

A popular figure - particularly among younger religious followers on social media, the bishop regularly uses TikTok to reach out to his audience.

Bishop Emmanuel has previously spoken out against homosexuality, COVID vaccinations and Islam in his sermons.